OTT releases this week: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Maa Hai Na, Every Year After and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this week: This week several new releases across Hindi, English and regional languages will be streaming online on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. From Ali Fazal's Raakh to Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and more, here's what to watch, starting from June 8. Check it out.

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Outlast: The Jungle

Plot: 16 strangers compete with each other team to survive and finish the game. However, no one can win alone. All players must finish as a team to take home the $1 million prize which will be divided among the team members. The trailer reads: “In this ultimate survival game, the contestants must outlast not only the jungle and its elements but also the psychological and social challenges posed by their fellow competitors. As alliances shift and strategies evolve, the question remains: who will have the resilience, cunning, and teamwork necessary to claim the million-dollar prize and emerge victorious from the depths of the Panamanian jungle?”

Cast:

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OTT release date: June 10

OTT platform: Netflix

Raakh

Plot: Raakh is a haunting crime investigation that begins with the disappearance and murder of two teenagers in Delhi. Set in 1978, when such brutality was rare and shocking, the series follows the relentless manhunt launched to track down the killers while exploring the disturbing psyche of the men behind the crime.

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Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Every Year After

Plot: Adapted from Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After, Every Year After alternates between a present-day timeline and a series of flashbacks from summer. It follows how two childhood friends eventually fall for each other.

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Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett

OTT release date: June 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhooth Bangla

Plot: Bhoot Bangla revolves around siblings Arjun who inherits his late mother's ancestral palace in Mangalpur. Despite warnings from local about "Vadhusur"—an immortal demon who abducts and murders newlywed brides on their wedding night, Arjun hosts his sister Meera’s wedding at the haveli.

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Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Dridam

Plot: Dridam follows the story of Vijay Radhakrishnan, a young police officer who joins the force expecting a quiet and peaceful posting. However, his life turns upside down when human remains are found on a private property leading to a tense murder investigation. Vijay must navigate immense pressure from the public, media, and his own department to solve his first case.

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Cast: Shane Nigam

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Maa Hai Na

Plot: “A lively cooking reality show where Gen Z celebrities team up with their mothers, blending chaos, love and tradition as they compete, discovering that growth, like good food, takes time,” as per the official synopsis.

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Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Tanya Mittal, Ali Asgar

OTT release date: june 12

OTT platform: Zee5

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.