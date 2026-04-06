OTT releases this week: Big Mistakes, Malcolm in the Middle, Tu Yaa Main and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

OTT releases this week: From 6th April onwards, a new set of films and series will premiere across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and others. From Dan Levy's Big Mistakes to Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo getting a wider OTT release, here's what to watch online.

Big Mistakes

Plot: Promising a wild, dysfunctional and hilariously ride, Big Mistakes follows the story of two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organised crime, unleashing chaos.

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Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf

OTT release date: 9th April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Temptation Island Season 10

Plot: Temptation Island Season 10 bring back love and drama as four couples travel to a tropical island to test their relationships. In the show, the couples are separated and placed in houses with singles.

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Cast: Kaylee and Summit, Sydney and Mikey, Scarlett and Cole, Shyanne and Jack

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

The Boys Season 5

Plot: The final season of The Boys is all set to premiere. “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

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Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr

OTT release date: 8th April 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Malcolm in the Middle - Life’s Still Unfair

Plot: Bringing back the chaotic family 20 years later, this time adult Malcolm, now a father, returns to his dysfunctional roots on his parents' 40th anniversary.

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Cast: Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Emy Coligado, Anthony Timpano, Craig Lamar Traylor, David Anthony Higgins, Kiana Madeira, Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Untold - Chess Mates

Plot: The documentary explores the explosive 2022 cheating scandal between grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann after the 19-year-old ended Carlsen's unbeaten streak. It highlights subsequent accusations and the viral theories after the shocking win.

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Cast: Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura

OTT release date: 6th April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Trust Me: The False Prophet

Plot: A four-part docuseries revolves around the investigation of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed FLDS prophet. The series focuses on cult expert Christine Marie and filmmaker Tolga Katas, who infiltrate and expose Bateman, uncovering evidence of sexual abuse of child “wives”, ultimately bringing about Bateman's 2022 arrest.

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Cast: Christine Marie, Tolga Katas, Samuel Bateman

OTT release date: 8th April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

O' Romeo

Plot: Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, O Romeo presents a fictionalised version of the story of Sapna Didi who once attempted to kill Dawood Ibrahim. Set in Mumbai’s underworld, the film follows a contract killer who gets involved with a woman seeking revenge for her husband’s murder. What begins as a revenge mission turns into a dark and obsessive love story amid gang wars, betrayal, and emotional conflict.

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Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tu Yaa Main

Plot: The film revolves around two social media influencers who fall in love during a getaway. But their romance takes a turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

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Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Thaai Kizhavi

Plot: Set against a rural backdrop, the story follows a strong-willed elderly woman as she navigates both personal struggles and societal challenges. Blending light-hearted moments with emotional depth, the narrative is said to be engaging and relatable.

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Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Outcome

Plot: “Outcome is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer, Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Hill brings a unique lens to Reef’s wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future,” as per official plot.

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Cast: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, Hill

OTT release date: 10th April 2026

OTT platform: Apple TV+