OTT releases this week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: Several new movies and shows are set to stream online. From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol's supernatural thriller Maa, several releases will be streaming across platforms like Netflix, Z5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Check it out.

CoComelon Lane Season 5 Story: The new season features JJ and his friends exploring their world and using their imaginations on field trips

Cast: Cruze McKinnon as JJ, Samantha Alarcon as Nina, Denzel Onaba as Cody, Diana Tsoy as Cece, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Nico, Kaiyus Tiwana Grewal as Bella, Dawson Littman as TomTom

OTT release date: 18th August

OTT platform: Netflix

Long Story Short Story: From the creator of BoJack Horseman, Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

Cast: Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Abbi Jacobson

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Netflix

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Story: Bon Appetit, Your Majesty revolves around the story of a chef who time travels to the Joseon era and meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but will she ace the royal challenges?

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-hwa

OTT release date: 23rd August

OTT platform: Netflix

Stalking Samantha - 13 Years of Terror Story: A three-part true-crime documentary series, Stalking Samantha is about the real life story of Samantha Stites, a Michigan woman who faced unrelenting harassment from Christopher Thomas for more than a decade and her will to live.

Cast: Cody Losinger as Joey, Jada Sanchez as Lauren, Stephen Pflug as Marc, Justin Gordon as Diesel, Anna Dainton as Diz, Kyle Rappaport as Rod, Kiah James as Eddy, Rachel James as Jackie, Tim Hatch and Michael Korotitsch as Thieves

OTT release date: 19th August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Story: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox focuses on Amanda Knox, a US student who moved to Italy for further studies, finds her life turned upside down when she is wrongly imprisoned for murder just weeks after her arrival. The show traces her fight to prove her innocence and rebuild her life, while also exploring why the world was so quick to judge and condemn her.

Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Giuseppe De Domenico

OTT release date: 20th August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Peacemaker Season 2 Story: In Peacemaker season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands

Cast: John Cena as Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Shodha Story: Set in Madikeri, Lawyer Rohith spirals into turmoil when his wife vanishes following a near-fatal accident. Matters take a darker turn when the police bring home a woman they insist is his wife but Rohith is convinced she’s an imposter.

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Anusha Ranganath, Arun Sagar, Ravi Hunsur, Diya Hegde

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Z5

Invasion Season 3 Story: Following an alien invasion, season 3 of Invasion sees main characters working as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet. It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save earth.

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, Erika Alexander

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: AppleTV+

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? Story: Hate crime or hoax? Jussie Smollett tells his story in this documentary about the hate crime incident he was accused of staging in 2019.

Cast: Jussie Smollett

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Netflix

Maa Story: After death of her husband due to a supernatural cause, a mother and her daughter visit his hometown, only to find a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk.

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Netflix

Maareesan Story: A sly thief targets an old man with Alzheimer's who needs a ride out of town. But as he attempts to rob his mark, the trip turns outlandish and violent.

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Netflix

Thalaivan Thalaivii Story: Thalaivan Thalaivii revolves around the story of a couple who get married. But soon, their lives turn upside down as they cannot stop bickering and fighting with each other, hitting a rough patch in their relationship. The film showcases their journey as they find their way back to each other.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Amazon Prime India

Bigg Boss 19 Story: OG host Salman Khan is back with a new season of Bigg Boss, based on this year's theme-- 'gharwaalon ki sarkaar'.

Cast: Participant list yet to be out

OTT release date: 24th August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Aamar Boss Story: Aamar Boss tells a story of a 40-year-old book publisher whose life turns upside down when his elderly mother joins his office as an intern.

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: Z5

Eenie Meanie Story: A reformed teenage getaway driver is dragged back into her unsavoury past when an ex employer offers her an opportunity to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Cast: Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia

OTT release date: 22nd August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Soothravakyam Story: Christo Xavier, an inspector admired for guiding local students and transforming his police station into a hub for the community, finds his world disrupted when a missing person case surfaces.

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol

OTT release date: 21st August