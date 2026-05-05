OTT releases this week: Citadel S2, Love Insurance Kompany, Dacoit, Lukkhe & more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Starting from 27 April, a new set of releases will be streaming online. From top web series like Citadel Season 2, Tamil movie Love Insurance Kompany, and more. Check out the list of OTT releases for this week. Take your pick.
Plot: In the highly anticipated second season of this global espionage thriller, elite former Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are forced back into the dangerous world of international intelligence.
With the powerful, sinister syndicate Manticore still pulling the strings from the shadows, the duo must navigate a treacherous landscape of shifting loyalties, new deadly adversaries, and shocking betrayals.
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci
OTT release date: May 6
OTT platform: Prime Video
Plot: Following the tumultuous events of previous seasons, this Turkish romantic comedy continues to follow Leyla Taylan, a brilliant but emotionally recovering young lawyer. As she attempts to rebuild her life and career after a devastating, high-profile breakup, Leyla dives headfirst into the chaotic, often hilarious world of modern dating.
Cast: Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger, Hakan Kurtaş, Boran Kuzum
OTT release date: May 8
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Set against a futuristic, sci-fi backdrop, this quirky Tamil romantic comedy centres on a groundbreaking corporate entity that offers "love insurance" to couples, using advanced algorithms to predict relationship success and provide financial payouts for breakups.
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty
OTT release date: May 6
OTT platform: Prime Video
Plot: This rural-based action drama weaves a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and relentless vengeance. The story follows a fiercely passionate man who is wrongfully framed for a serious crime and subsequently imprisoned. Driven by a burning desire for justice, he manages a daring escape from jail.
Once free, he embarks on a calculated mission to destroy the lives of those who orchestrated his downfall—most notably targeting his former lover, whom he believes played a central role in his tragic betrayal, sparking a dangerous and emotionally charged game of cat and mouse.
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj
OTT release date: May 8
OTT platform: Prime Video
Plot: A gritty musical action drama set in Punjab, where a fierce, deeply personal rivalry between two talented but contrasting rappers escalates into a dangerous web of crime and revenge.
Cast: King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Palak Tiwari
OTT release date: May 8
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: This chilling true-crime documentary series delves into the dark side of romantic relationships, uncovering terrifying and shocking real-life stories where love turns into a nightmare. Through compelling interviews, police footage, and dramatic reenactments, the second season explores harrowing accounts of betrayal, extreme manipulation, and violence.
Cast: Real-life subjects (Docuseries)
OTT release date: May 6
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A widow working night shifts at an aquarium forms an unlikely bond with a highly intelligent giant Pacific octopus to solve a mystery linked to her past. As the octopus uses his unique abilities to piece together clues about the unsolved disappearance of her son decades earlier, the two embark on a touching journey of healing, friendship, and uncovering long-buried truths before time runs out.
Cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina (voice), Joan Chen, Kathy Baker
OTT release date: May 8
OTT platform: Netflix