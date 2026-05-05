Subscribe

OTT releases this week: Citadel S2, Love Insurance Kompany, Dacoit, Lukkhe & more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT releases this week: From Citadel S2, Love Insurance Kompany, Dacoit, and Lukkhe, several new series and films will be streaming online, starting from 4 May. Check release dates, plot, cast and more.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published5 May 2026, 03:10 PM IST
L-R: Citadel S2, Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany, Lukkhe
L-R: Citadel S2, Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany, Lukkhe
AI Quick Read

Starting from 27 April, a new set of releases will be streaming online. From top web series like Citadel Season 2, Tamil movie Love Insurance Kompany, and more. Check out the list of OTT releases for this week. Take your pick.

Citadel S2

Plot: In the highly anticipated second season of this global espionage thriller, elite former Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are forced back into the dangerous world of international intelligence.

Advertisement

With the powerful, sinister syndicate Manticore still pulling the strings from the shadows, the duo must navigate a treacherous landscape of shifting loyalties, new deadly adversaries, and shocking betrayals.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci

OTT release date: May 6

OTT platform: Prime Video

Thank You, Next S3

Plot: Following the tumultuous events of previous seasons, this Turkish romantic comedy continues to follow Leyla Taylan, a brilliant but emotionally recovering young lawyer. As she attempts to rebuild her life and career after a devastating, high-profile breakup, Leyla dives headfirst into the chaotic, often hilarious world of modern dating.

Advertisement

Cast: Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger, Hakan Kurtaş, Boran Kuzum

OTT release date: May 8

OTT platform: Netflix

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)

Plot: Set against a futuristic, sci-fi backdrop, this quirky Tamil romantic comedy centres on a groundbreaking corporate entity that offers "love insurance" to couples, using advanced algorithms to predict relationship success and provide financial payouts for breakups.

Advertisement

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty

OTT release date: May 6

OTT platform: Prime Video

Dacoit

Plot: This rural-based action drama weaves a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and relentless vengeance. The story follows a fiercely passionate man who is wrongfully framed for a serious crime and subsequently imprisoned. Driven by a burning desire for justice, he manages a daring escape from jail.

Advertisement

Once free, he embarks on a calculated mission to destroy the lives of those who orchestrated his downfall—most notably targeting his former lover, whom he believes played a central role in his tragic betrayal, sparking a dangerous and emotionally charged game of cat and mouse.

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj

OTT release date: May 8

OTT platform: Prime Video

Lukkhe

Plot: A gritty musical action drama set in Punjab, where a fierce, deeply personal rivalry between two talented but contrasting rappers escalates into a dangerous web of crime and revenge.

Advertisement

Cast: King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Palak Tiwari

OTT release date: May 8

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Worst Ex Ever S2

Plot: This chilling true-crime documentary series delves into the dark side of romantic relationships, uncovering terrifying and shocking real-life stories where love turns into a nightmare. Through compelling interviews, police footage, and dramatic reenactments, the second season explores harrowing accounts of betrayal, extreme manipulation, and violence.

Advertisement

Cast: Real-life subjects (Docuseries)

OTT release date: May 6

OTT platform: Netflix

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Plot: A widow working night shifts at an aquarium forms an unlikely bond with a highly intelligent giant Pacific octopus to solve a mystery linked to her past. As the octopus uses his unique abilities to piece together clues about the unsolved disappearance of her son decades earlier, the two embark on a touching journey of healing, friendship, and uncovering long-buried truths before time runs out.

Advertisement

Cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina (voice), Joan Chen, Kathy Baker

OTT release date: May 8

OTT platform: Netflix

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

OTTOTT Platforms
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentOTT releases this week: Citadel S2, Love Insurance Kompany, Dacoit, Lukkhe & more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Read Next Story