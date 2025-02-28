OTT releases this week: New movies, shows to watch this weekend; Dabba Cartel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and more

OTT releases this week: Friday is finally here, bringing a fresh lineup of binge-worthy new releases to watch on the first weekend of March this year. From Dabba Cartel to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Kudumbasthan and more, a fine blend of all genres of movies and web series is now streaming on Netflix, Zee5, Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Here's what to watch online this week.

Dabba Cartel Plot: Dabba Cartel follows the story of five housewives from middle-class families who start a tiffin service in Mumbai only for it to secretly evolve into a front for a drug cartel.

Stars: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Vishnu Menon, Lillete Dubey, Gajraj Rao

Genre: Crime drama

Platform: Netflix

Release date: February 28

Kudumbasthan Plot: Kudumbasthan is the story of Naveen, who is the family's sole breadwinner. His life takes a turn for the worse when he loses his job right after learning about his wife's pregnancy. As financial debts pile up and family tensions rise, the film explores his struggles in life and how he navigates through them.

Stars: K Manikandan, Saanve Megghana

Genre: Comedy-drama

Platform: Zee5

Release date: February 28

Running Point Plot: Running Point follows Isla Gordon, who unexpectedly takes over her dysfunctional family's business - the Los Angeles Waves. It is one of the greatest basketball franchises of all time. It showcases her fight to prove herself as a capable leader in the male-dominated sports world as she faces scepticism.

Stars: Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur

Genre: Sports comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release date: February 27

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Plot: The much-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, returns with Lydia, who is still haunted by Beetlejuice. Lydia's world gets chaotic once again when her daughter stumbles upon a portal to the afterlife. When someone calls Beetlejuice’s name three times, the mischievous demon resurfaces once again.

Stars: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega

Genre: Horror comedy

Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: February 28

Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 Plot: After a successful run of its first season, Suzhal - The Vortex season 2 is back with a new mystery set in Kaalipattanam. The new chapter explores the brutal murder of activist lawyer Chellappa (Lal) during the Ashtakaali Festival.

Stars: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir

Genre: Crime thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video