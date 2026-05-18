OTT releases this week: Desi Bling, System, The Boroughs, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War on Netflix, Amazon and more

OTT releases this week: Starting from May 18, several new series and films will be streaming online. From Desi Bling to Ladies First to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War, several new releases will be streaming online across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Check it out.

Desi Bling

Plot: Glitzy parties and big secrets in the lives of ultra-wealthy Indian expats as they spare no expense and drama in Dubai. The reality series is set to take you into the inner circle of billionaire business moguls and socialites.

Cast: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Pamela Serena and others

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 20

System

Plot: Privileged prosecutor Neha Rajvanshmust win ten consecutive cases to secure a partnership at her father's law firm. She goes on to win 9 cases, but it is the 10th one which challenges her the most. In her battle, Neha meets Sarika Rawat, a humble stenographer, as their lives collide in a system. They begin questioning the real meaning of justice as power takes over truth.

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 22

Madhuvidhu

Plot: The story is set in a traditional ancestral home (tharavadu) which is solely inhabited by men—Ammu, his father, his grandfather, his uncle, and his younger brother. After 28 failed marriage proposals, villagers believed that the house is cursed and no woman can live there peacefully. However, things take a turn when he falls for Sneha.

Cast: Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya, Amal Jose

OTT platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: May 22

The Boroughs

Plot: "In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a crew of unlikely heroes must stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have: time," read the official synopsis.

Cast: Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 21

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Plot: “When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies,” as per the official website. It is based on the story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim.

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Sienna Miller.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 20

Satrangi: Badle ka Khel

Plot: The story focuses on Bablu Mahto who is forced into Launda Naach (folk dance) after his father's death. Following his father's profession, Bablu lives a double life. He sets out on a dangerous plan to avenge his father's death amid caste, politics and power struggles in the village.

Cast: Anshuman Pushkar, Mahvash, Kumud Mishra

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: May 22

Warrant

Plot: A gripping Tamil crime drama, Warrant follows Koattai Karuppusami, a soft-spoken constable struggling to earn respect within a ruthless police force. But humiliation, violence, and unchecked power push him to the edge. He ultimately transforms into a fearless enforcer as people wonder whether he is still protecting the law or the one breaking it.

Cast: Prasanth Pandiyaraj, Balaji Sakthivel, Kaali Venkat, Arul Doss, Namritha MV, Arul Jothi, Chaya Devi, Hello Kandasamy, Meena, Kousalya, Vaiyapuri

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: May 22

Ladies First

Plot: A sexist, chauvinistic ladies' man's world goes upside down after he wakes up in a parallel universe where society is run by women. Forced into the bottom of the social ladder after a fateful accident, he faces workplace struggles, unfair objectification and a powerful female boss.

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike

OTT platform: Netflix