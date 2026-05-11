OTT releases this week: Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, Kartavya and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this week: A new lineup of films and series is here. Starting from May 12, new releases like the 2026 blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Project Hail Mary and more will be available online. Saif Ali Khan's cop drama, Marty Short documentary, and more bring a variety of releases to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Take a look.
Plot: Sequel to the 2025 film, Dhurandhar The Revenge introduces Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the chain of events that compel him to become Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan. The final chapter follows his rise as he operates in Lyari, Karachi after Rehman Dakait's death.
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil,
OTT release date: May 15
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: Based on the life of comedian Martin Short, the documentary explores his beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen sides. It features classic clips, new interviews and star-studded moments.
Cast: Martin Short
OTT release date: May 12
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Family's safety or duty? What will SHO Pawan Malik choose after a journalist gets killed while under his protection? As menacing threats chase him and his family, a web of corruption surfaces.
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal , Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi
OTT release date: May 15
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: “The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late,” as per the official synopsis.
Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Bilal Hasna
OTT release date: May 13
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Based on the true story of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra, the new season follows Inspector Avinash and his STF team battling a violent, high-stakes weapons cartel in 1990s Uttar Pradesh.
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala
OTT release date: May 15
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, the film follows the story of a school teacher who awakens aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how and when he reached there.
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce
OTT release date: May 12
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: "Exam is a gripping investigative scam thriller set in a hilly, fictional town of Thykara. The story kicks off with the timely transfer of DSP Maramalli, a week ahead of the highly competitive fictional exam, the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE). The RPSE exam qualifies candidates for 2nd in-command Government posts such as Assistant Commissioner of IT, Assistant Inspector of Local Funds and so on. For many, especially in rural India, these exams are the only hope for a financially secure future. The scale of some of the scams is in 10s of 1000s of crores. Despite the inherent drama in the subject, it is yet to be captured on screen - Exam is a story based on this scam.
“To infiltrate the world of the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam, Jhansi, a tenacious young woman, assumes the identity of a police officer to take down the criminals behind the scam, only to uncover its influence going far too deep into the system. With the walls closing in on her, Jhansi must bring down the web of deceit that threatens to destroy the lives of countless aspirants,” reads the story description.
Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas
OTT release date: May 15
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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