OTT releases this week: Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, Kartavya and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this week: A new lineup of films and series is here. Starting from May 12, new releases like the 2026 blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Project Hail Mary and more will be available online. Saif Ali Khan's cop drama, Marty Short documentary, and more bring a variety of releases to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Take a look.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Plot: Sequel to the 2025 film, Dhurandhar The Revenge introduces Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the chain of events that compel him to become Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan. The final chapter follows his rise as he operates in Lyari, Karachi after Rehman Dakait's death.

Advertisement

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil,

OTT release date: May 15

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Marty Life is Short

Plot: Based on the life of comedian Martin Short, the documentary explores his beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen sides. It features classic clips, new interviews and star-studded moments.

Advertisement

Cast: Martin Short

OTT release date: May 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Kartavya

Plot: Family's safety or duty? What will SHO Pawan Malik choose after a journalist gets killed while under his protection? As menacing threats chase him and his family, a web of corruption surfaces.

Advertisement

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal , Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi

OTT release date: May 15

OTT platform: Netflix

Good Omens

Plot: “The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late,” as per the official synopsis.

Advertisement

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Bilal Hasna

OTT release date: May 13

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Inspector Avinash Season 2

Plot: Based on the true story of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra, the new season follows Inspector Avinash and his STF team battling a violent, high-stakes weapons cartel in 1990s Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala

OTT release date: May 15

OTT platform: Netflix

Project Hail Mary

Plot: Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, the film follows the story of a school teacher who awakens aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how and when he reached there.

Advertisement

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce

OTT release date: May 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Exam

Plot: "Exam is a gripping investigative scam thriller set in a hilly, fictional town of Thykara. The story kicks off with the timely transfer of DSP Maramalli, a week ahead of the highly competitive fictional exam, the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE). The RPSE exam qualifies candidates for 2nd in-command Government posts such as Assistant Commissioner of IT, Assistant Inspector of Local Funds and so on. For many, especially in rural India, these exams are the only hope for a financially secure future. The scale of some of the scams is in 10s of 1000s of crores. Despite the inherent drama in the subject, it is yet to be captured on screen - Exam is a story based on this scam.

Advertisement

“To infiltrate the world of the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam, Jhansi, a tenacious young woman, assumes the identity of a police officer to take down the criminals behind the scam, only to uncover its influence going far too deep into the system. With the walls closing in on her, Jhansi must bring down the web of deceit that threatens to destroy the lives of countless aspirants,” reads the story description.

Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas

OTT release date: May 15

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video