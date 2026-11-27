OTT releases this week, November 25–28: The week opens with Blade Runner 2099 and Delhi 2021. Superhero films follow on Thursday while Friday brings Drishyam: The Conclusion and several regional releases.
Language: English
Story: A fugitive becomes a Blade Runner and teams up with a replicant to track a runaway.
Cast: Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: November 25
Language: Hindi
Story: Strangers’ lives cross during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi-NCR.
Cast: Richa Chadda, Gulshan Grover, Rajendra Gupta, Sumeet Vyas
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: November 25
Language: English
Story: A former Navy SEAL helps his bullied nephew build confidence through a summer training programme.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Jude Hill, Linda Cardellini, Jocko Willink
Platform: Apple TV+
Release Date: November 25
Language: Norwegian
Story: A surgeon tries to save her career in a chaotic emergency room.
Cast: Sara Khorami, Thorbjørn Harr, Jan Gunnar Røise, Silje Storstein
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 26
Language: Japanese
Story: A struggling young man considers becoming a plant in a world running out of oxygen.
Cast: Kouki Uchiyama, Minako Kotobuki, Jun’ya Enoki, Aya Endo
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 26
Language: Telugu
Story: The film follows the life of celebrated Burra Katha performer Garividi Lakshmi.
Cast: Anandhi, Naresh, Raasi, Rag Mayur
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: November 26
Language: Punjabi
Story: This standalone romantic comedy sequel deals with investment, stolen money and more.
Cast: Gippy Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill, Prince Kanwaljeet, Raghveer Boli
Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: November 26
Language: English
Story: An isolated Peter Parker faces a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy.
Cast: Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya
Platform: Netflix, Prime Video (rental)
Release Date: November 26
Language: English
Story: Kara Zor-El joins a young alien girl on a quest for revenge.
Cast: Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Momoa
Platform: Prime Video (rental), JioHotstar
Release Date: November 26
Language: Dutch
Story: A Dutch hotel family faces a 20-day ordeal after kidnappers take Toos van der Valk.
Cast: Lies Visschedijk, Frank Lammers, Gijs Blom, Victor Löw
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 26
Language: Telugu
Story: Chittibabu protects his middle–class family until hidden secrets get revealed.
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 27
Language: Kannada
Story: Two colleagues fall for each other while building a dating app at a struggling startup.
Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: November 27
Language: Hindi
Story: It’s a campus political thriller following college students navigating student union elections.
Cast: Aadil Khan, Gagan Arora, Rajesh Kumar, Paritosh Sand
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 27
Language: Hindi
Story: A Crime Branch officer threatens to reopen the murder case haunting Vijay Salgaonkar’s family.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 27
Language: Tamil
Story: Two Chennai men join a smuggler’s operation to move drugs through a Gujarat port.
Cast: Saran Shakthi, J. D. Chakravarthi, Lal, Smeha Manimegalai
Platform: Sun NXT
Release Date: November 27
Language: Hindi
Story: A young boy turns to faith and service after a devastating loss.
Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari
Platform: SonyLIV (Hindi), Netflix (other languages)
Release Date: November 27, 2026
Language: Tamil
Story: A newlywed woman vanishes and her neighbours uncover secrets while searching for her.
Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: November 27
Language: Malayalam
Story: A lawyer uncovers a conspiracy while searching for his missing daughter for 20 years.
Cast: Rony David Raj, Meera Nair, Deepu Karunakaran, Sohan Seenulal
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: November 27
Language: Spanish
Story: A mother and a grandfather grieve after a gas explosion kills a child in their family.
Cast: Belén Cuesta, Karra Elejalde, Pep Ambròs, Raquel Ferri
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 27
Language: French
Story: A doctor tries to experiment on humans for a cholera cure.
Cast: Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 27
Language: English
Story: Salish and her friends play festive games while an impostor secretly tries to steal the prizes.
Cast: Jordan Matter, Salish Matter, Txunamy Ortiz
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 28
Language: Punjabi
Story: A shy man falls for his colleague Honey and faces family pressure and a rival.
Cast: Mugdha Ahluwalia, Biney Jaura, Honey Mattu
Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: November 28