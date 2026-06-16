OTT releases this week: Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, Save The Tigers 3 and more

Streaming platforms are introducing a fresh line-up of films, series and documentaries this week, spanning multiple genres including thrillers, mysteries, comedy dramas and documentaries. From the return of one of Malayalam cinema's most popular franchises with Drishyam 3 to Netflix's suspense drama I Will Find You, viewers have several options to choose from across platforms.

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Kenatha Kanom Tamil film Kenatha Kanom opens this week's OTT slate. The story follows residents of a drought-hit village who begin digging a new well in a desperate search for water. However, instead of finding relief from their crisis, they uncover a dinosaur fossil, setting off an unexpected chain of events.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Yogi Babu, Raichal Rabecca, George Maryan

Language: Tamil

Release date: June 16, 2026 Andre Is An Idiot Netflix will also premiere Andre Is An Idiot, a Sundance award-winning documentary centred on Andre Riccardi. Described as "A celebration of life filled with raw honesty, surreal bursts of imagination, and brazen irreverence," the documentary follows Riccardi as he documents his final journey after receiving a diagnosis he could have prevented, combining comedic storytelling with stop-motion sequences.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Andre Riccardi

Language: English

Release date: June 17, 2026

Romance, Suspense And A Father's Search Your Fault: London Amazon Prime Video's Your Fault: London continues the story of Nick and Noah as they navigate a long-distance relationship. Noah begins a new chapter at Oxford University while Nick remains in London working for his father's company. Their relationship faces challenges from distance, jealousy and ambition.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Macklin

Language: English

Release date: June 17, 2026 I Will Find You On June 18, Netflix will release I Will Find You, a thriller about a father who has been wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his own son. His life takes a dramatic turn when he learns the boy may still be alive, prompting a desperate rescue mission.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Sam Worthington, Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia

Language: English

Release date: June 18, 2026 Ab Hoga Hisaab Ab Hoga Hisaab, arriving on Amazon MX Player, is set in Punjab and follows Bobby, a recently deported NRI whose search for his missing brother leads him to a human-trafficking network operating under the guise of a Canada immigration service. Alongside Inspector Dosanjh and his brother's wife, Bobby is drawn into a battle against corruption and betrayal.

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Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan

Language: Hindi

Release date: June 18, 2026 Drishyam 3 One of the week's most anticipated releases is Drishyam 3. The latest chapter in the franchise sees Georgekutty confronting new threats as the secrets he has protected for years continue to weigh heavily on his family. The story explores the consequences of the truth he has hidden and the sacrifices he may still have to make.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena and Asha Sharath

Languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi

Release date: June 18, 2026 Oasis Netflix's Oasis centres on the disappearance of a young woman from a luxury resort. As staff members and guests become suspects, everyone remains under scrutiny until the mystery is solved.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera and Victoria Kantch

Language: English

Release date: June 19, 2026 Voicemails for Isabelle Another Netflix release, Voicemails for Isabelle, follows a young woman whose heartfelt and often humorous voice messages to her late sister are accidentally redirected to a stranger who gradually falls in love with her.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson and Nick Offerman

Language: English

Release date: June 19, 2026 Husbands in Action Netflix will also stream Husbands in Action, a Korean action-comedy about a detective who joins forces with his ex-wife's new husband after she is kidnapped.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Jin Sun-kyu, Gong Myoung and Kim Ji-suk

Language: Korean

Release date: June 19, 2026 Save The Tigers 3 Meanwhile, Save The Tigers 3 returns on JioHotstar with more comedy centred around three husbands whose public complaints about their marital lives unexpectedly make headlines.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Priyadarshi, Jordaar Sujatha, Chaitanya Krishna, Deviyani Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Pavani Gangireddy and Vennela Kishore

Language: Telugu

Release date: June 19, 2026 The Agency: Season 2 Closing out the week is The Agency: Season 2. The espionage drama follows a covert CIA operative whose return to London reignites a past romance, drawing both characters into a dangerous web of international intrigue.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston and John Magaro

Language: English

Release date: June 21, 2026

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.