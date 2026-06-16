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OTT releases this week: Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, Save The Tigers 3 and more

From Mohanlal's much-awaited Drishyam 3 and the return of Save The Tigers to Netflix's mystery thriller I Will Find You, streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse slate of new releases this week. 

Anjali Thakur
Published16 Jun 2026, 03:59 PM IST
From Drishyam 3 To I Will Find You: New OTT Releases To Watch This Week
From Drishyam 3 To I Will Find You: New OTT Releases To Watch This Week
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Streaming platforms are introducing a fresh line-up of films, series and documentaries this week, spanning multiple genres including thrillers, mysteries, comedy dramas and documentaries. From the return of one of Malayalam cinema's most popular franchises with Drishyam 3 to Netflix's suspense drama I Will Find You, viewers have several options to choose from across platforms.

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Kenatha Kanom

Tamil film Kenatha Kanom opens this week's OTT slate. The story follows residents of a drought-hit village who begin digging a new well in a desperate search for water. However, instead of finding relief from their crisis, they uncover a dinosaur fossil, setting off an unexpected chain of events.

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  • Where to watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Yogi Babu, Raichal Rabecca, George Maryan
  • Language: Tamil
  • Release date: June 16, 2026

Andre Is An Idiot

Netflix will also premiere Andre Is An Idiot, a Sundance award-winning documentary centred on Andre Riccardi. Described as "A celebration of life filled with raw honesty, surreal bursts of imagination, and brazen irreverence," the documentary follows Riccardi as he documents his final journey after receiving a diagnosis he could have prevented, combining comedic storytelling with stop-motion sequences.

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  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Andre Riccardi
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 17, 2026
  • Romance, Suspense And A Father's Search

Your Fault: London

Amazon Prime Video's Your Fault: London continues the story of Nick and Noah as they navigate a long-distance relationship. Noah begins a new chapter at Oxford University while Nick remains in London working for his father's company. Their relationship faces challenges from distance, jealousy and ambition.

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  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Macklin
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 17, 2026

I Will Find You

On June 18, Netflix will release I Will Find You, a thriller about a father who has been wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his own son. His life takes a dramatic turn when he learns the boy may still be alive, prompting a desperate rescue mission.

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  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Sam Worthington, Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 18, 2026

Ab Hoga Hisaab

Ab Hoga Hisaab, arriving on Amazon MX Player, is set in Punjab and follows Bobby, a recently deported NRI whose search for his missing brother leads him to a human-trafficking network operating under the guise of a Canada immigration service. Alongside Inspector Dosanjh and his brother's wife, Bobby is drawn into a battle against corruption and betrayal.

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  • Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
  • Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release date: June 18, 2026

Drishyam 3

One of the week's most anticipated releases is Drishyam 3. The latest chapter in the franchise sees Georgekutty confronting new threats as the secrets he has protected for years continue to weigh heavily on his family. The story explores the consequences of the truth he has hidden and the sacrifices he may still have to make.

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  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Mohanlal, Meena and Asha Sharath
  • Languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi
  • Release date: June 18, 2026

Oasis

Netflix's Oasis centres on the disappearance of a young woman from a luxury resort. As staff members and guests become suspects, everyone remains under scrutiny until the mystery is solved.

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  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera and Victoria Kantch
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 19, 2026

Voicemails for Isabelle

Another Netflix release, Voicemails for Isabelle, follows a young woman whose heartfelt and often humorous voice messages to her late sister are accidentally redirected to a stranger who gradually falls in love with her.

  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson and Nick Offerman
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 19, 2026

Husbands in Action

Netflix will also stream Husbands in Action, a Korean action-comedy about a detective who joins forces with his ex-wife's new husband after she is kidnapped.

  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Jin Sun-kyu, Gong Myoung and Kim Ji-suk
  • Language: Korean
  • Release date: June 19, 2026

Save The Tigers 3

Meanwhile, Save The Tigers 3 returns on JioHotstar with more comedy centred around three husbands whose public complaints about their marital lives unexpectedly make headlines.

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  • Where to watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Priyadarshi, Jordaar Sujatha, Chaitanya Krishna, Deviyani Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Pavani Gangireddy and Vennela Kishore
  • Language: Telugu
  • Release date: June 19, 2026

The Agency: Season 2

Closing out the week is The Agency: Season 2. The espionage drama follows a covert CIA operative whose return to London reignites a past romance, drawing both characters into a dangerous web of international intrigue.

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  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston and John Magaro
  • Language: English
  • Release date: June 21, 2026

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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