OTT releases this week: Finding Her Edge, Steal, No Tail To Tell & more — Movies, series to watch in US this weekend

With several major streaming platforms refreshing their libraries, this week brings a fresh slate of new films and web series for US audiences to explore.

From gripping thrillers and high-energy action to fantasy romance and emotional drama, this weekend’s OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer. Titles such as Finding Her Edge, Steal and the much-anticipated K-drama No Tail To Tell headline the list of new arrivals.

Finding Her Edge - Netflix Finding Her Edge is a Canadian sports teen drama television series adapted from the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli, which premiered worldwide on Netflix on 22 January 2026. The story follows Adrianna, a competitive ice skater from a celebrated skating family, who begins a promising partnership and romance with her new on-ice partner Brayden, only to find her emotions complicated by the return of her former skating partner and ex-boyfriend Freddie, now paired with a new partner.

Steal - Amazon Prime Video Steal is a gripping six-episode British crime drama series on Prime Video that transforms an ordinary day at a London investment firm into a tense, high-stakes thriller. The story centres on Zara (played by Sophie Turner), a mid-level employee at the fictional Lochmill Capital pension fund, whose normal work routine spirals into chaos when a gang of violent intruders storms the office and forces her and her colleague Luke to execute trades that transfer a staggering £4 billion out of ordinary people’s pensions and into anonymous accounts.

All six episodes of Steal premiered on 21 January 2026, and the series has attracted attention for its fresh take on the heist genre by grounding the crime in the real-world fear of pension security and financial exploitation

Drops of God Season 2 - Apple TV Apple TV’s acclaimed series Drops of God has returned with a new and ambitious second season that deepens the story of Camille Léger (Fleur Geffrier) and Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita), former rivals and now newly acknowledged half-siblings, as they embark on a global quest to uncover the origin of what may be the world’s greatest wine.

Based on the bestselling Japanese manga by Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, the multilingual drama won the 2024 International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series and has been praised for its rich storytelling, striking cinematography and emotional depth.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - JioHotstar From the world of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire comes a new spin-off drama titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a television prequel that premiered on HBO on 18 January 2026 and expands Westeros lore with a smaller, more intimate story adapted from Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Set roughly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and after House of the Dragon, the series follows the humble and noble Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (played by Peter Claffey) and his sprightly, bald-headed young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who is later revealed to be Prince Aegon V Targaryen, as they journey across the Seven Kingdoms seeking honour, fortune and adventure, beginning with their participation in a tournament at Ashford Meadow in the Reach.

No Tail to Tell - Netflix No Tail to Tell is a fantasy romantic comedy K-drama that follows a quirky Gen Z gumiho — a magical nine-tailed fox — who carefully avoids both small acts of kindness and serious wrongdoing in order to preserve her immortality. Her carefree existence is turned upside down when she crosses paths with a gifted but narcissistic star footballer.

After an unfortunate accident involving the two, the gumiho is transformed into a human, forcing her to experience the emotional complexities of human life for the very first time. Standing by her side is the footballer, who has lived his entire life as a human, setting the stage for an unexpected and fantastical romance.