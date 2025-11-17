OTT releases this week: From The Family Man 3, Bengal Files, Homebound to Back to Black, don't miss these movies, shows

An exciting lineup of new releases is scheduled for this week on streaming platforms JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others. Few of the most anticipated and notable releases are The Family Man S3, Homebound and Back to Black, among others. Here's a full list of new OTT releases this week that will make their debut on digital screens.

The Family Man S3 OTT release date: November 21

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma and Gul Panag.

Directed by Raj & DK, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, this most anticipated web series follows the life of middle-class man named Srikant Tiwari. He secretly works for the fictional Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell (TASC) of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. One of the biggest blockbuster OTT shows returns with the third season. The high-stakes spy action-thriller explores moral dilemmas as Srikant navigates dangerous missions.

The Bengal Files OTT release date: November 21

Streaming platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar and Rajesh Khera.

The most awaited political drama propaganda film is set to excite cinephiles with a storyline centred on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Showcasing a genocide as it depicts the violence and the truths behind the Bengal Partition, the third and final instalment is focused on a CBI officer. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it features a runtime of 204 minutes — one of the longest Indian films.

The Roses OTT release date: November 20

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao and Kate McKinnon.

Directed by Jay Roach, this romantic comedy follows the journey of picture-perfect couple Ivy and Theo caught in an unexpected twist of love. Reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, it is based on Warren Adler's novel.

Train Dreams OTT release date: November 21

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy, Kerry Condon, Nathaniel Arcand, Clifton Collins Jr, John Diehl, Paul Schneider and Will Patton

This Netflix original English social drama film is based on the novel of the same name. It delves into the hardships of a day labourer Robert Grainier who works as a logger during the expansion of railways across America. Netflix description states, “A logger leads a life of quiet grace as he experiences love and loss during an era of monumental change in early 20th-century America.”

Back to Black OTT release date: November 17

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville

Centred on the life of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, Back to Black is 2024 biographical drama film. From early days in Camden to the groundbreaking album Back to Black, the film explores the iconic artist's rise to fame. In Sam Taylor-Johnson directorial movie, Marisa Abela plays the role of the protagonist.

Homebound OTT release date: November 21

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor