OTT releases this week: Good Girl’s Guide to Murder S2, Theory of Everything, Four Seasons S2 on Netflix, Amazon & more

OTT releases this week: Starting from May 25, several new series and films will be streaming online.

From A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 and The Theory of Everything to Four Seasons Season 2, several new releases will be streaming online across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Check it out.

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Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

Plot: Part of Netflix's critically acclaimed sports documentary anthology series, shifting focus to British football. This no-holds-barred film pulls back the curtain on legendary Wimbledon "hardman" turned Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones, using raw dressing-room tales and candid interviews to explore the grit, heartbreak, and wild truths behind his infamous career.

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Cast: Vinnie Jones, alongside various contemporary teammates, managers, and football figures

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 26

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 2)

Plot: Following the dramatic fallout of her first investigation, teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi is determined to stay away from any new cases. However, when local musician Jamie Reynolds (the older brother of her close friend Connor) suddenly goes missing, Pip is pulled back into the dark underbelly of Little Kilton to track him down before time runs out.

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Cast: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 27

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Spider-Noir

Plot: Set in a distinct universe separate from the animated films, this live-action, 8-episode event series follows Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck, weathered 1930s private investigator dealing with past wartime trauma. Operating in a gritty, corrupt Manhattan, the series pays tribute to classic Hollywood cinema noir.

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Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Abraham Popoola.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 27

Brothers and Sisters

Plot: Tamil family drama web series that revolves around a close-knit household. The story follows four siblings with entirely distinct personalities and careers who grow up under the roof of a strict, traditional father running a textile showroom and a gentle, homemaker mother. As generational differences and misunderstandings surface, the series explores how the underlying sibling bond keeps them together.

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Cast: Bose Venkat, Gayathri Shastry, Raj Ayyappa, Nikhila Shankar, Luthuf, Kishore, and Shravnitha Srikanth

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 27

The Four Seasons (Season 2)

Plot: This middle-aged comedy series follows a tight-knit group of friends who carry on their long-standing tradition of vacationing together. Coming off a difficult year, Season 2 sees the friends processing a personal loss and embracing the reinventions of middle age—all while navigating four new seasonal get-togethers with a new baby in tow.

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Cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Steven Pasquale.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 28

Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time

Plot: A hybrid sports documentary that chronicles the personal journey of Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez. The film tracks his rise from a modest childhood in Mar del Plata to becoming the golden glove hero of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, blending personal archives and live interviews with beautifully animated segments.

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Cast: Emiliano Martínez, Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni, and Miguel Ángel “Pepé” Santoro.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 28

Cousins and Kalyanams

Plot: A long-form Malayalam romantic comedy and family drama web series that spans 26 years and features seven memorable weddings. The plot humorously captures the deep friendships, romantic entanglements, and emotional conflicts shared by a vibrant group of six cousins as they grow up together.

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The web series will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Cast: Nainita Maria, Pattathil Nanditha Menon, Manaswini Ram, Manya Mallika, Siddharth Babu, and Krishna Vijayachandran

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 29

The Theory of Everything

Plot: This extraordinary biographical romance tells the life story of the renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. Set during the 1960s at Cambridge University, it details his deep love for arts student Jane Wilde, his devastating diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and the scientific breakthroughs that defined his legacy.

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Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, David Thewlis, and Emily Watson.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 30

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.