OTT releases this week: Housefull 5, My Oxford Year, and much more - Movies, web series to watch | Check list

From comedy and food shows to crime stories and dramas, there’s a lot to watch this week. With new films and series coming to Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Apple TV+, here’s a quick look at what’s streaming in the coming days.

Advertisement

Ask ChatGP

Housefull 5 (Streaming from August 1) - Prime Video

Eccentric billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal (played by Ranjeet) dies suddenly aboard a luxury cruise during his 100th birthday celebration. He leaves behind a staggering £69 billion fortune and one cryptic clause: it all goes to “Jolly.”

Advertisement

The twist? Three different men aboard the ship claim to be Jolly—each bearing the same scar and a seemingly perfect backstory. What follows is a rollercoaster of confusion, deception and comedy, promising a chaotic inheritance battle at sea.

My Oxford Year (Streaming from August 1) - Netflix

Advertisement

Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), a determined American postgraduate student, arrives at Oxford University with clear goals and a rigid schedule.

But her carefully structured life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), a charming British poet who introduces her to the world of literature and spontaneity. As their bond deepens, Anna is forced to question her ideas of control, success and what it truly means to live in the moment.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Streaming from July 29) - JioHotstar

Advertisement

Balaji Telefilms’ iconic serial returns with a second season, launching on its 25th anniversary. The show marks the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in their beloved roles, while also introducing a host of new characters.

Fans can expect a blend of nostalgia and fresh drama as the timeless family saga continues in a new era, reflecting changing times and relationships.

Thammudu (Streaming from August 1) - Netflix

Advertisement

This Telugu-language action thriller tells the emotional story of a brother and sister, blending heartfelt family dynamics with intense action sequences. As their bond is tested through a series of life-altering events, Thammudu delivers both sentiment and suspense in a story driven by love, sacrifice and resilience.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Streaming from July 29) - Netflix

Advertisement

The final chapter in Netflix’s Trainwreck documentary anthology revisits the bizarre 2019 Facebook event ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.’ What began as a humorous online post by Matty Roberts quickly spiralled into an internet sensation, triggering military responses and culminating in a quirky desert gathering known as Alienstock.

This episode features interviews with Roberts, alien cosplayers, meme creators, military officials, and local residents who witnessed the surreal event unfold.

WWE: Unreal (Streaming from July 29) - Netflix

Advertisement

Narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, this five-part docuseries offers a rare glimpse into the world of professional wrestling from behind the curtain.

Viewers are taken inside the closely guarded writers’ room that shapes the company’s biggest storylines, including the build-up to WrestleMania 41. Featuring appearances by superstars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair, the series unpacks the creative decisions, character arcs and strategic planning that drive WWE’s spectacle long before the action hits the ring.

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (Streaming from 30 July) - Netflix

Advertisement

This three-part true-crime docuseries delves into the twisted mind of David Berkowitz, also known as the ‘Son of Sam’ killer. Using previously unheard audio interviews recorded in 1980 at Attica Correctional Facility, the series offers a chilling window into Berkowitz’s psyche.

Alongside the tapes, interviews with detectives, journalists and survivors provide new insight into the fear that gripped New York City during his infamous crime spree in the late 1970s. Directed by renowned true-crime filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the series promises a harrowing and in-depth exploration.

Glass Heart (Streaming from July 31) - Netflix

Advertisement

Based on Mio Wakagi’s bestselling novel, Glass Heart is a Japanese musical drama about second chances, resilience, and creative rebirth. The series follows Akane Saijo (Yu Miyazaki), a university student and drummer who is abruptly removed from her band.

Her journey takes a new turn when gifted musician Naoki Fujitani (Takeru Satoh) recognises her raw potential and invites her to join his new group, TENBLANK. With fellow musicians Sho Takaoka and Kazushi Sakamoto, they embark on a shared quest for musical success, grappling with personal setbacks, rivalry and self-discovery.

Chief of War (Streaming from August 1) - Apple TV+

Advertisement

Set in late-18th-century Hawai‘i, Chief of War tells the story of Ka‘iana (Jason Momoa), a noble warrior returning home from travels abroad. He finds his homeland divided by internal strife and under the looming threat of Western colonisation.