OTT releases this week in the US: Night Always Comes, Alien Earth, and more | Check out other movies and shows

From espionage thrillers to supernatural horror and gripping legal drama, here’s a look at the top releases hitting on various OTT platforms from August 13 to 15.

Night Always Comes Netflix – August 15

Vanessa Kirby stars in this emotional crime drama based on the novel by Willy Vlautin. She plays Lynette, a woman on a desperate mission to secure her family’s future. As she confronts her troubled past, she must take bold risks to keep her dreams alive.

Limitless: Live Better Now JioHotstar – August 15

Chris Hemsworth returns with another season of challenges in his quest for a better life. This time, he climbs an icy cliff in the Alps, trains with South Korean Special Forces, and even performs with Ed Sheeran—all in search of secrets to living longer and stronger.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians Netflix – August 13

Set in the 1970s, this spy thriller follows intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar as he races against time to stop a nuclear threat. Facing off against a rival agent across the border, it’s a game of wits and danger. The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tillotama Shome.

Alien: Earth JioHotstar – August 13

A prequel to the classic Alien (1979), this sci-fi horror series is set two years before the original film. It follows Wendy and a group of misfit soldiers who must face a deadly alien force after a strange spacecraft crashes on Earth.

Court Kacheri SonyLIV – August 13

This legal drama centres on Param Mathur, a young man pushed into the legal world by family expectations. As he tries to make his mark, he must navigate courtroom battles, personal doubts, and the weight of his father’s legacy.

Andhera Amazon Prime Video – August 14

A supernatural horror series starring Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli, Andhera tells the story of a brave police officer and a haunted medical student. Together, they must face a rising evil and stop a darkness that threatens to consume everything.

Tehran ZEE5 – August 14