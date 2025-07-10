OTT releases this week: Indian web series, movies for US viewers; watch on Netflix, SonyLIV and more

OTT release this week: Check Indian web series and movies for US viewers.
Story: The story is about Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit professor in Jamshedpur. He falls in love with Madhu Bose, a French teacher. Their relationship faces family pressure and social judgment.
Language: Hindi
Cast: R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayesha Raza
Director: Vivek Soni
OTT release date: July 11
OTT platform: Netflix
Other movies like this: Tanu Weds Manu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Jab Harry Met Sejal
Trivia: The film Aap Jaisa Koi was mainly shot in Kolkata and Jharkhand, with some parts filmed in Mumbai. Key Kolkata spots include Kumartuli, Chotelal Ghat and Bowbazar.
Story: Peter Varghese, a Kerala Police constable posted in a remote tribal area, realises the deep injustices faced by the locals. As peaceful protests turn violent under government pressure, Varghese struggles between duty and empathy.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan
Director: Anuraj Manohar
OTT release date: July 11
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Other movies like this: Salute, Por Thozhil, Iratta
Trivia: This is Tovino Thomas’ first collaboration with Anuraj Manohar, who has directed one more film, Ishq, starring Shane Nigam.
Story: After her army father’s death, Shuddhi grows up in Ooty with her mother. She turns her pain into writing. Later, she falls in love with Varun, faces heartbreak and finds personal growth.
Language: Telugu
Cast: Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Mettu Nishesh
Director: Phanindra Narsetti
OTT release date: July 8
OTT platform: Netflix
Other movies like this: Mayabazar, Malliswari, Devadasu
Trivia: This is Ananthika Sanilkumar’s second Telugu movie. While her first two films were in Telugu, she acted in two Tamil movies next. This is her fifth release.
Story: Set in the 80s, this movie follows a group of friends inspired by Michael Jackson’s dance and style. Prashant Pillai’s music mixes modern and old vibes. It brings a 90s feel perfect for retro break-dance scenes in Moonwalk.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Sibi Kuttappan, Rishi Kainikkara, Anunath
Director: Vinod A. K.
OTT release date: July 8
OTT platform: JioHotstar (VPN needed for US viewers)
Other movies like this: Premam, Bangalore Days and Jacobinte Swargarajyam
Trivia: The movie was shot in 2020 but was not released until May 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.