OTT releases this week: Indian web series, movies for US viewers; watch on Netflix, SonyLIV and more

This week, a number of Indian web series and movies have been released on OTT platforms. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated10 Jul 2025, 06:16 PM IST
OTT releases this week: Indian web series, movies for US viewers; watch on Netflix, SonyLIV and more(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)

Aap Jaisa Koi

Story: The story is about Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit professor in Jamshedpur. He falls in love with Madhu Bose, a French teacher. Their relationship faces family pressure and social judgment.

Language: Hindi

Cast: R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayesha Raza

Director: Vivek Soni

OTT release date: July 11

OTT platform: Netflix

Other movies like this: Tanu Weds Manu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Jab Harry Met Sejal

Trivia: The film Aap Jaisa Koi was mainly shot in Kolkata and Jharkhand, with some parts filmed in Mumbai. Key Kolkata spots include Kumartuli, Chotelal Ghat and Bowbazar.

Narivetta

Story: Peter Varghese, a Kerala Police constable posted in a remote tribal area, realises the deep injustices faced by the locals. As peaceful protests turn violent under government pressure, Varghese struggles between duty and empathy.

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan

Director: Anuraj Manohar

OTT release date: July 11

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Other movies like this: Salute, Por Thozhil, Iratta

Trivia: This is Tovino Thomas’ first collaboration with Anuraj Manohar, who has directed one more film, Ishq, starring Shane Nigam.

8 Vasantalu

Story: After her army father’s death, Shuddhi grows up in Ooty with her mother. She turns her pain into writing. Later, she falls in love with Varun, faces heartbreak and finds personal growth.

Language: Telugu

Cast: Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Mettu Nishesh

Director: Phanindra Narsetti

OTT release date: July 8

OTT platform: Netflix

Other movies like this: Mayabazar, Malliswari, Devadasu

Trivia: This is Ananthika Sanilkumar’s second Telugu movie. While her first two films were in Telugu, she acted in two Tamil movies next. This is her fifth release.

Moonwalk

Story: Set in the 80s, this movie follows a group of friends inspired by Michael Jackson’s dance and style. Prashant Pillai’s music mixes modern and old vibes. It brings a 90s feel perfect for retro break-dance scenes in Moonwalk.

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Sibi Kuttappan, Rishi Kainikkara, Anunath

Director: Vinod A. K.

OTT release date: July 8

OTT platform: JioHotstar (VPN needed for US viewers)

Other movies like this: Premam, Bangalore Days and Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Trivia: The movie was shot in 2020 but was not released until May 2025.

 
