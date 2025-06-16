OTT releases this week: K-Pop - Demon Hunters, Detective Sherdil, Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 and more

OTT releases this week: Cinephiles can get ready for an exciting week as a number of movies, web series and TV shows are going to release this week. Here's a compiled list of OTT releases this week. K-Pop - Demon Hunters, Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 and others are included in this week's OTT watchlist.

Movie releases this week Ground Zero OTT Release date: June 20

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Emraan Hashmi starrer action-thriller film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar will reportedly be available for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers from June 20. The storyline revolves around BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's mission to find and kill terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem. Also known as Ghazi Baba, Rana Tahir Nadeem was the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

K-Pop - Demon Hunters OTT Release date: June 20

OTT platform: Netflix

Watch K-pop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) play the role of demon hunters they embark on a mission to protect their fans from supernatural danger. The animated film is directed by Maggie Kang.

Detective Sherdil OTT Release date: June 20

OTT platform: Z5

Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil will drop on OTT platform ZEE5 and will be available for streaming via OTTplay Premium. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, it stars Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, alongside popular singer Diljit Dosanjh. Set in Budapest, the narrative revolves around Detective Sherdil's bizarre cases.

Found S2 OTT Release date: June 20

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

The captivating NBC crime drama series “Found” is set to enthral cinema enthusiasts with release on OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Staring Kelli Williams as Margaret, Brett Dalton as Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke and Karan Oberoi as Dhan, the web series will debut on June 20.

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 OTT Release date: June 21

OTT platform: Netflix

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to win hearts as the Season 3 will premiere on June 21 as Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh take charge as panellists. The caption Netflix' post on Instagram states, “Ek kursi paaji ke liye please 🤩Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix.”

Prince and Family OTT Release date: June 20

OTT platform: ZEE5