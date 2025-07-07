OTT releases this week: Liam Payne's Building The Band, Trainwreck, Jaws 50, Aap Jaisa Koi and more to stream online

OTT releases this week: This week brings a mixed lineup of shows and films across multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and more. Not sure what to watch? Here’s a list of this week's OTT releases streaming on platforms like Netflix, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and others from 7th July 2025 to 13th July.

Better Late Than Single Release date: 8th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Reality dating show

Cast: Seo In-guk, Kang Hanna, Lee Eun-ji

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Over the course of nine days, a group of singles move in together, receive complete makeovers, and get expert dating advice—all while exploring the possibility of forming genuine romantic connections.

Building The Band Release date: 9th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Reality show Cast: Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Aspiring musicians come together with the goal of forming their own bands. As the competition heats up, style, choreography, and stage presence become just as important as talent—leading to high-stakes showdowns when the bands finally face off.

The Gringo Hunters Release date: 9th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Action

Cast: Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Inspired by true events, this gripping series follows an elite Mexican police unit tasked with tracking down U.S. fugitives—only to uncover a dark conspiracy lurking within their own ranks.

Under a Dark Sun Release date: 9th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya, Guillaume Gouix

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: A young mother trying to escape her troubled past lands a job at a flower farm, only to be accused of murdering her boss—just before uncovering a shocking truth: he’s actually her biological father.

Leviathan Release date: 10th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Anime

Cast: Ayumu Murase, Natsumi Fujiwara, Shunsuke Sakuya

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: In a reimagined steampunk past, a runaway Austrian prince joins forces with a Scottish airman hiding his true identity. Together, they embark on a daring mission to stop a global war before it begins.

Off Road Release date: 10th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Lior Raz, Rotem Sela

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Actors Lior Raz and Rotem Sela set out to explore the culture and beauty of Central Asia, testing their friendship as well.

Too Much Release date: 10th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegen

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: A heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping to find her true love. The story takes a turn when she falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero.

Buried In The Backyard S6 Release date: 13th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Crime documentary

Cast: Sadie Medley, Kieran Harriman, Rhoda Pell, Amir Mo, Faith Barrett, Tiffany Villalobos, Crystal Richards, Billy Minshall, Mignon Farmani, Brian Patrick Butler

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Buried in the Backyard examines true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places.

Special Ops 2 Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: Hindi

Genre: Spy thriller

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Special Ops 2 follows a major cyber-attack that puts India’s digital economy at risk, targeting crucial systems including the country’s UPI network.

Foundation S3 Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Plot: Season 3 continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The Wild Ones Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Wildlife documentary

Cast: Vianet Djenguet, Aldo Kane, Declan Burley

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Plot: A six-part documentary series about wildlife experts working to save endangered species.

Four Years Later Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Romance-drama

Cast: Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh, Kate Box, Luke Arnold

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Plot: After marrying in India, Sridevi and Yash are separated for four years when Yash moves to Australia for medical training. Reunited at last, the couple must navigate the changes and challenges time has brought to their relationship.

Trainwreck - Poop Cruise Release date: 8th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary feature

Cast: Devin Marble, Larry Poret, Rebekah Poret, Ashley

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing. The documentary explores the infamous "poop cruise" of 2013.

Ziam Release date: 9th July 2025

Language: Korean

Genre: Horror

Cast: Mark Prin, Nychaa Nuttanicha, Vayla Wanvayla

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: A former Muay Thai fighter battles a terrifying zombie horde, relying on his strength and instincts to rescue his girlfriend and make it out alive.

Aap Jaisa Koi Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romance-drama

Cast: R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Chaudhari

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: While Shrirenu lives by tradition, Madhu lives unapologetically. When the two opposites cross their paths, a tender romance unfolds but challenged by patriarchy.

Almost Cops Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jandino Asporaat, Werner Kolf, Florence Vos Weeda

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.

Madea’s Destination Wedding Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Madea brings her best and plenty of drama—when the Simmons family travels to the Bahamas for her grandniece's wedding celebration.

Jaws @ 50 - The Definitive Inside Story Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Steven Spielberg, Janet Maslin, Cameron Crowe

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Interviews, outtakes and never-before-seen footage takes behind the making of Steven Spielberg's legendary blockbuster film, Jaws.

Narivetta Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: Malayalam

Genre: political thriller, drama

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Plot: Inspired by the real-life 2003 Muthanga incident, The film is based on a violent clash between Adivasis (tribal people) and police in Wayanad, Kerala, over land rights.

Mr. Rani Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: Kannada

Genre: Comedy-drama

Cast: Deepak Subramanya, Parvati Nair, Srivatsa, Madhuchandra, Roopa Prabhakar, Anand Ninasam, Lakshmi Karanth

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Plot: Raja, an engineer who jumps on the opportunity of a lifetime to become the No. 1 actress.

The Silent Hour Release date: 11th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Crime thriller

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play