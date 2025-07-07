OTT releases this week: Liam Payne's Building The Band, Trainwreck, Jaws 50, Aap Jaisa Koi and more to stream online

OTT releases this week: This week brings a mixed lineup of shows and films across multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and more. Not sure what to watch? Here’s a list of this week's OTT releases streaming on platforms like Netflix, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and others from 7th July 2025 to 13th July.
Release date: 8th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Reality dating show
Cast: Seo In-guk, Kang Hanna, Lee Eun-ji
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Over the course of nine days, a group of singles move in together, receive complete makeovers, and get expert dating advice—all while exploring the possibility of forming genuine romantic connections.
Release date: 9th July 2025
Language: English
Cast: Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Aspiring musicians come together with the goal of forming their own bands. As the competition heats up, style, choreography, and stage presence become just as important as talent—leading to high-stakes showdowns when the bands finally face off.
Release date: 9th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Action
Cast: Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Inspired by true events, this gripping series follows an elite Mexican police unit tasked with tracking down U.S. fugitives—only to uncover a dark conspiracy lurking within their own ranks.
Release date: 9th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya, Guillaume Gouix
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A young mother trying to escape her troubled past lands a job at a flower farm, only to be accused of murdering her boss—just before uncovering a shocking truth: he’s actually her biological father.
Release date: 10th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Anime
Cast: Ayumu Murase, Natsumi Fujiwara, Shunsuke Sakuya
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: In a reimagined steampunk past, a runaway Austrian prince joins forces with a Scottish airman hiding his true identity. Together, they embark on a daring mission to stop a global war before it begins.
Release date: 10th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Lior Raz, Rotem Sela
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Actors Lior Raz and Rotem Sela set out to explore the culture and beauty of Central Asia, testing their friendship as well.
Release date: 10th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegen
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping to find her true love. The story takes a turn when she falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero.
Release date: 13th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Crime documentary
Cast: Sadie Medley, Kieran Harriman, Rhoda Pell, Amir Mo, Faith Barrett, Tiffany Villalobos, Crystal Richards, Billy Minshall, Mignon Farmani, Brian Patrick Butler
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Plot: Buried in the Backyard examines true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: Hindi
Genre: Spy thriller
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Plot: Special Ops 2 follows a major cyber-attack that puts India’s digital economy at risk, targeting crucial systems including the country’s UPI network.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Sci-Fi
Cast: Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey
OTT platform: AppleTV+
Plot: Season 3 continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Wildlife documentary
Cast: Vianet Djenguet, Aldo Kane, Declan Burley
OTT platform: AppleTV+
Plot: A six-part documentary series about wildlife experts working to save endangered species.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Romance-drama
Cast: Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh, Kate Box, Luke Arnold
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Plot: After marrying in India, Sridevi and Yash are separated for four years when Yash moves to Australia for medical training. Reunited at last, the couple must navigate the changes and challenges time has brought to their relationship.
Release date: 8th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary feature
Cast: Devin Marble, Larry Poret, Rebekah Poret, Ashley
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing. The documentary explores the infamous "poop cruise" of 2013.
Release date: 9th July 2025
Language: Korean
Genre: Horror
Cast: Mark Prin, Nychaa Nuttanicha, Vayla Wanvayla
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A former Muay Thai fighter battles a terrifying zombie horde, relying on his strength and instincts to rescue his girlfriend and make it out alive.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: Hindi
Genre: Romance-drama
Cast: R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Chaudhari
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: While Shrirenu lives by tradition, Madhu lives unapologetically. When the two opposites cross their paths, a tender romance unfolds but challenged by patriarchy.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Jandino Asporaat, Werner Kolf, Florence Vos Weeda
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Madea brings her best and plenty of drama—when the Simmons family travels to the Bahamas for her grandniece's wedding celebration.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Steven Spielberg, Janet Maslin, Cameron Crowe
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Plot: Interviews, outtakes and never-before-seen footage takes behind the making of Steven Spielberg's legendary blockbuster film, Jaws.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: Malayalam
Genre: political thriller, drama
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran
OTT platform: Sony LIV
Plot: Inspired by the real-life 2003 Muthanga incident, The film is based on a violent clash between Adivasis (tribal people) and police in Wayanad, Kerala, over land rights.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: Kannada
Genre: Comedy-drama
Cast: Deepak Subramanya, Parvati Nair, Srivatsa, Madhuchandra, Roopa Prabhakar, Anand Ninasam, Lakshmi Karanth
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Plot: Raja, an engineer who jumps on the opportunity of a lifetime to become the No. 1 actress.
Release date: 11th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Crime thriller
Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Plot: The Silent Hour revolves around a Boston detective, Frank Shaw, who suffers hearing loss after an accident. Amid this, he must protect a deaf witness from a group of corrupt cops and criminals.