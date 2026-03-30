OTT releases this week: Maamla Legal Hai S2, XO Kitty S3, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and more

OTT releases this week: From 30 March onwards, new releases will be streaming online to entertain views. From the much-awaited season 2 of Netflix's Mamla Legal Hai to XO Kitty Season 3, several new series across Hindi, English and other languages. Television's favourite Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run will be available on OTT alongside other new releases like Vir Das's directorial debut, Happy Patel. Check what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, AppleTV+ and more.
Plot: Untold - The Death & Life of Lamar Odom traces the life of Lamar Odom, starting from his rise to NBA fame, marriage to Khloé Kardashian to a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.
Cast: Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian, Liza Morales, Phil Jackson
Release date: 31st March 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Kitty Song Covey, now in her senior year at KISS in Seoul, focuses on her romantic life, specifically her complex feelings, amid her academic future.
Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, Lana Condor
Release date: 2nd April 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: From marijuana-eating rats to a human-ape, the Patparganj District Court tackles more bizarre cases as lawyer VD Tyagi becomes a judge. He takes on cases with his jugaadu style while a new rival of Ananya Shroff arrives in court.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Nyla Grewal, Anant Joshi, Kusha Kapila, Anjum Batra
Release date: 3rd April 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Maa Ka Sum focuses on a 19-year-old mathematical genius who uses formulas, graphs, and algorithms to find the perfect partner for his single mother.
Cast: Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, Ranveer Brar, Rohan Joshi, Celesti Bairagey, Hetal Gada, Ishankk Salluja, Yuktam Khosla, Gunjan Joshi, Ismeet Kohli, Namit, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Adil Zubair, Pubali Sanyal, Puja Banerjee, Manish Anand
Release date: 3rd April 2026
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Rama starts her fashion label as she takes a break from work. While her husband stands by her, new people and pressures force Rama to face her biggest fears and a strange emptiness. Find out what happens next.
Cast: Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat, Shubhangi Gokhale, Uday Tikekar
Release date: 31st March 2026
OTT platform: Zee 5
Plot: After being fired in disgrace, Andrew continues to struggle with his divorce. He resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to find out that the secrets and affairs are hidden behind the wealthy faces.
Cast: Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan
Release date: 3rd April 2026
OTT platform: AppleTV+
Plot: Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos revolves around a clumsy but enthusiastic British spy of Indian origin who is sent on a mission to Goa to rescue a white woman.
Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, Imran Khan
Release date: 1st April 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: The hit neighbours are back as Vibhuti and Tiwari ji travel to Uttarakhand with their wives Anita and Angoori. Filled with twists and turns, they meet two eccentric gangster brothers, who remain hell-bent on marrying Angoori and Anita, leading to a hilarious situation.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), AasifSheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava,Brijendra Kala, Mushtaq Khan
Release date: 3rd April 2026
OTT platform: Zee5