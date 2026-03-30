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OTT releases this week: Maamla Legal Hai S2, XO Kitty S3, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and more

OTT releases this week: From Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 to XO Kitty Season 3, Vir Das' Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and more to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more.

Sneha Biswas
Published30 Mar 2026, 09:24 AM IST
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Maamla Legal Hai S2, XO Kitty S3, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and more to stream online starting from 30 March.
Maamla Legal Hai S2, XO Kitty S3, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and more to stream online starting from 30 March.
AI Quick Read

OTT releases this week: From 30 March onwards, new releases will be streaming online to entertain views. From the much-awaited season 2 of Netflix's Mamla Legal Hai to XO Kitty Season 3, several new series across Hindi, English and other languages. Television's favourite Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run will be available on OTT alongside other new releases like Vir Das's directorial debut, Happy Patel. Check what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, AppleTV+ and more.

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Untold - The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

Plot: Untold - The Death & Life of Lamar Odom traces the life of Lamar Odom, starting from his rise to NBA fame, marriage to Khloé Kardashian to a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

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Cast: Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian, Liza Morales, Phil Jackson

Release date: 31st March 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

XO, Kitty Season 3

Plot: Kitty Song Covey, now in her senior year at KISS in Seoul, focuses on her romantic life, specifically her complex feelings, amid her academic future.

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Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, Lana Condor

Release date: 2nd April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Plot: From marijuana-eating rats to a human-ape, the Patparganj District Court tackles more bizarre cases as lawyer VD Tyagi becomes a judge. He takes on cases with his jugaadu style while a new rival of Ananya Shroff arrives in court.

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Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Nyla Grewal, Anant Joshi, Kusha Kapila, Anjum Batra

Release date: 3rd April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Ma Ka Sum

Plot: Maa Ka Sum focuses on a 19-year-old mathematical genius who uses formulas, graphs, and algorithms to find the perfect partner for his single mother.

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Cast: Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, Ranveer Brar, Rohan Joshi, Celesti Bairagey, Hetal Gada, Ishankk Salluja, Yuktam Khosla, Gunjan Joshi, Ismeet Kohli, Namit, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Adil Zubair, Pubali Sanyal, Puja Banerjee, Manish Anand

Release date: 3rd April 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hay Kay Navin?

Plot: Rama starts her fashion label as she takes a break from work. While her husband stands by her, new people and pressures force Rama to face her biggest fears and a strange emptiness. Find out what happens next.

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Cast: Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat, Shubhangi Gokhale, Uday Tikekar

Release date: 31st March 2026

OTT platform: Zee 5

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2

Plot: After being fired in disgrace, Andrew continues to struggle with his divorce. He resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to find out that the secrets and affairs are hidden behind the wealthy faces.

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Cast: Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan

Release date: 3rd April 2026

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos

Plot: Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos revolves around a clumsy but enthusiastic British spy of Indian origin who is sent on a mission to Goa to rescue a white woman.

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Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, Imran Khan

Release date: 1st April 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run

Plot: The hit neighbours are back as Vibhuti and Tiwari ji travel to Uttarakhand with their wives Anita and Angoori. Filled with twists and turns, they meet two eccentric gangster brothers, who remain hell-bent on marrying Angoori and Anita, leading to a hilarious situation.

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Cast: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), AasifSheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava,Brijendra Kala, Mushtaq Khan

Release date: 3rd April 2026

OTT platform: Zee5

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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