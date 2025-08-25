OTT releases this week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom and more to stream online

OTT releases this week: Several new movies and web series will streaming on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar. Here are the ones that are available to watch online.

Katrina - Come Hell and High Water Story: Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina, survivors open up about the disastrous storm that changed their lives forever.

Cast: Real-life survivors

OTT release date: 27 August

OTT platform: Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Story: Season 2 picks up with Jackie’s return to New York, directly tying into the Season 1 finale where Katherine confronts her in the city. The new season delves deeper into Jackie’s journey of grief and healing, as well as her struggle to navigate relationships while finding her place within the Walter family.

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Natalie Sharp, Riele Downs

OTT release date: 28 August

OTT platform: Netflix

Half CA Season 2 Story: The new season follows CA aspirants as they navigate new challenges in life. Archie battles workplace pressures and self-doubt during her demanding articleship, while her cousin Niraj prepares for his another attempt, confronting burnout, overwhelming expectations, and the personal sacrifices.

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, alongside Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, Rohan Joshi

OTT release date: 27 August

OTT platform: Amazon PRIME (AP) / MX Player

Rambo in Love Story: An almost bankrupt entrepreneur named Rambo needs a new investor to save his business. He finds out that the investor to help him is his ex-lover whom he had previously betrayed. As a result, chaos erupts in his personal and professional life.

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham Story: Set in Kerala’s capital, the story follows four men and a dwarf from the slums who make their way up to dominate the city’s underworld. Controlling the milk trade and the distribution of flowers to over a hundred temples in Thiruvananthapuram, they build an empire. But their rise comes at the cost of violence.

Cast: Sanju Sivram, Darshana Rajendran, Indrans, Jagadish, Prashanth Alexander, Santhy Balachandran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, Anoop Mohandas

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Shodha Story: The film revolves around Rohith, a lawyer in Madikeri, whose fails to recognise his wife. After a fatal accident, police brings home his wife. But Rohith claims she’s an imposter.

Cast: Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Anusha Ranganath

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: Z5

The Thursday Murder Club Story: Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club follows a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun. However, soon they find themselves caught in a real case.

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie with David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, Ingrid Oliver

OTT release date: 28 August

OTT platform: Netflix

Unknown Number - The High School Catfish Story: When a teenager and her boyfriend receive a barrage of disturbing, anonymous messages, their lives spiral into fear and confusion. The documentary unravels the mystery behind the texts, exposing a shocking truth that no one saw coming.

Cast: Zoey Domino, Matt Callahan

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: Netflix

Songs of Paradise Story: Young musician Rumi sets out to uncover the story of Noor Begum, a reclusive legend of Kashmiri music. Once known as Zeba, the valley’s first female radio singer, Noor’s transformation from silence to song shattered social barriers. As Rumi pieces together her hidden past, Songs of Paradise unfolds as a tribute to resilience, defiance, and the enduring power of a voice that refused to fade into obscurity.

Cast: Saba Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Soni Razdan, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Armaan Khera

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: Amazon Prime/ MX Player

Thunderbolts Story: The unconventional team of antiheroes set out on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

OTT release date: 27 August

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Metro… In Dino Story: Following the similar format of Anurag Basu's hit film Life In A Metro, Metro In Dino follows the parallel stories of bittersweet relationships, set in a metropolitan setting, exploring various aspects, hues, stages and moods of love.

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee

OTT release date: 29 August

OTT platform: Netflix

Kingdom Story: The film follows the story of Suri, a constable-turned-spy who embarks on a mission to Sri Lanka in search of his long-lost brother, Siva (Satyadev). His journey unexpectedly entangles him in a deadly clash with Murugan (Venkitesh), the ruthless son of cartel king Odiyappan (Baburaj). Amidst danger and deception, Suri finds an ally in Dr. Madhu (Bhagyashri), whose growing affection for him adds both strength and complexity to his journey.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh

OTT release date: 27 August