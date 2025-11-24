OTT releases this week: New films and series to stream — Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Aaryan and more

OTT releases this week: From global fan favourites to homegrown entertainment, OTT platforms are preparing for a packed lineup between 24 and 30 November 2025. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia, festive viewing or thrillers, here are the key titles arriving on streaming this week.

Stranger Things — Season 5 Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 26 November

The Hawkins crew returns to take on Vecna, the ruler of the Upside Down, in what promises to be the show’s most intense showdown yet.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 27 November

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this rom-com from Dharma Productions follows two exes who crash a wedding — hoping to rekindle old flames. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also star.

Bel-Air — Season 4 Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 24 November

Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to life with his affluent relatives continues as new relationships and old tensions collide.

Jingle Bell Heist Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 26 November

A festive heist rom-com where two desperate strangers plan to rob a luxury London store on Christmas Eve — only to complicate the mission by falling for each other.

Three Idiots in Kenya Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 25 November

A travel-adventure series following three friends who win a trip and set off on a chaotic yet heartfelt journey across Kenya.

Sunshine Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 26 November

A young gymnast with Olympic dreams discovers she is pregnant just days before national try-outs, forcing her into difficult decisions.

Left-Handed Girl Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 28 November

A mother and her two daughters build a new life in Taipei, navigating cultural tensions, family conflicts and a child deemed “different”.

The Pet Detective Platform: Zee5

Streaming from: 28 November

A Malayalam action-comedy where a mischievous macaw disrupts — and transforms — a young couple’s life. Stars Sharaf U Dheen, Vinayakan and Anupama Parameswaran.

Aaryan Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 28 November

Vishnu Vishal leads this Tamil-language serial-killer thriller, making its OTT debut after a theatrical run. Also available in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.