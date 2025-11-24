Subscribe

OTT releases this week: New films and series to stream — Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Aaryan and more

A packed week of OTT entertainment awaits, with new films and series arriving across Netflix, JioCinema and Zee5 between 24 and 30 November. From Stranger Things Season 5 to festive heist capers and regional thrillers, here are the key titles to stream this week.

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Nov 2025, 10:16 AM IST
OTT releases this week
OTT releases this week: From global fan favourites to homegrown entertainment, OTT platforms are preparing for a packed lineup between 24 and 30 November 2025. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia, festive viewing or thrillers, here are the key titles arriving on streaming this week.

Stranger Things — Season 5

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 26 November

The Hawkins crew returns to take on Vecna, the ruler of the Upside Down, in what promises to be the show’s most intense showdown yet.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 27 November

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this rom-com from Dharma Productions follows two exes who crash a wedding — hoping to rekindle old flames. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also star.

Bel-Air — Season 4

  • Platform: JioHotstar
  • Streaming from: 24 November

Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to life with his affluent relatives continues as new relationships and old tensions collide.

Jingle Bell Heist

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 26 November

A festive heist rom-com where two desperate strangers plan to rob a luxury London store on Christmas Eve — only to complicate the mission by falling for each other.

Three Idiots in Kenya

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 25 November

A travel-adventure series following three friends who win a trip and set off on a chaotic yet heartfelt journey across Kenya.

Sunshine

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 26 November

A young gymnast with Olympic dreams discovers she is pregnant just days before national try-outs, forcing her into difficult decisions.

Left-Handed Girl

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 28 November

A mother and her two daughters build a new life in Taipei, navigating cultural tensions, family conflicts and a child deemed “different”.

The Pet Detective

  • Platform: Zee5
  • Streaming from: 28 November

A Malayalam action-comedy where a mischievous macaw disrupts — and transforms — a young couple’s life. Stars Sharaf U Dheen, Vinayakan and Anupama Parameswaran.

Aaryan

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Streaming from: 28 November

Vishnu Vishal leads this Tamil-language serial-killer thriller, making its OTT debut after a theatrical run. Also available in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Theatrical releases this week

Hollywood

  • Eternity
  • Zootopia 2

Bollywood

  • Gustaakh Ishq
  • Tere Ishk Mein

Regional releases

  • Marathi: Taath Kana, Hukkey
  • Gujarati: Aavaa De
  • Malayalam: Kalamkaval, Bombay Positive
  • Telugu: Andhra King Taluka, School Life, Andhaka, Khaidu, Not All Movies Are The Same – Dual
  • Tamil: Revolver Rita, IPL – Indian Penal Law, Friday, Vellakuthira, Ondimuniyum Nallapadanum, BP 180
  • Kannada: Maarnami, Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, Flirt, GST (Ghosts in Trouble), Paatashaala, Tantra, Sarangi, and more
  • Bengali: Danab, Deri Hoye Geche, Haati Haati Paa Paa (tentative)
  • Punjabi: Yamla

