OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to stream —Delhi Crime Season 3, Auntypreneur, Dashavatar & more

OTT releases this week: A line-up of new films and shows across languages and genres is arriving on streaming platforms this week. From Delhi Crime’s new season to Jolly LLB 3 and Dynamite Kiss, here are the top OTT releases to watch.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 12 November

Story: An American Christmas rom-com directed by Steve Carr, A Merry Little Ex-Mas follows a lighthearted tale of love and festive chaos, written by Holly Hester.

Being Eddie

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 12 November

Story: This feature-length documentary traces Eddie Murphy’s five-decade-long journey — from his Saturday Night Live debut to becoming one of Hollywood’s most celebrated comedians. It features interviews with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart.

Dynamite Kiss

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 12 November

Story: The South Korean romantic comedy-drama follows Go Da-rim, a single woman who pretends to be married to secure her job, only to complicate matters after an accidental kiss with her boss.

Delhi Crime Season 3

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 13 November

Story: Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the new season of the acclaimed crime drama, which revolves around an abandoned infant and an international human-trafficking case.

Auntypreneur

OTT platform: ShemarooMe

OTT release date: 13 November

Story: Supriya Pathak Kapur plays a 65-year-old widow who becomes an unlikely entrepreneur to save her Mumbai housing society from demolition in this Gujarati-language drama about empowerment and community.

Dashavatar

OTT platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 14 November

Story: A Marathi suspense thriller directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav and Mahesh Manjrekar in a story exploring faith, mystery and morality.

Jolly LLB 3

OTT platform: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

OTT release date: 14 November

Story: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in the third instalment of Subhash Kapoor’s legal comedy franchise, joined by Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

OTT release date: 14 November

Story: Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film serves as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, expanding the dinosaur saga with new adventures and dangers.

Nishaanchi

OTT platform: Prime Video

OTT release date: 14 November

Story: Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime drama stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Telusu Kada

OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release date: 14 November