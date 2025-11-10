OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to stream —Delhi Crime Season 3, Auntypreneur, Dashavatar & more

OTT releases this week: A line-up of new films and shows across languages and genres is arriving on streaming platforms this week. From Delhi Crime’s new season to Jolly LLB 3 and Dynamite Kiss, here are the top OTT releases to watch.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 12 November
Story: An American Christmas rom-com directed by Steve Carr, A Merry Little Ex-Mas follows a lighthearted tale of love and festive chaos, written by Holly Hester.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 12 November
Story: This feature-length documentary traces Eddie Murphy’s five-decade-long journey — from his Saturday Night Live debut to becoming one of Hollywood’s most celebrated comedians. It features interviews with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 12 November
Story: The South Korean romantic comedy-drama follows Go Da-rim, a single woman who pretends to be married to secure her job, only to complicate matters after an accidental kiss with her boss.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 13 November
Story: Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the new season of the acclaimed crime drama, which revolves around an abandoned infant and an international human-trafficking case.
OTT platform: ShemarooMe
OTT release date: 13 November
Story: Supriya Pathak Kapur plays a 65-year-old widow who becomes an unlikely entrepreneur to save her Mumbai housing society from demolition in this Gujarati-language drama about empowerment and community.
Dashavatar
OTT platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: 14 November
Story: A Marathi suspense thriller directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav and Mahesh Manjrekar in a story exploring faith, mystery and morality.
OTT platform: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar
OTT release date: 14 November
Story: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in the third instalment of Subhash Kapoor’s legal comedy franchise, joined by Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao.
OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar
OTT release date: 14 November
Story: Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film serves as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, expanding the dinosaur saga with new adventures and dangers.
OTT platform: Prime Video
OTT release date: 14 November
Story: Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime drama stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh.
OTT Platform: Netflix
OTT Release date: 14 November
Story: A Telugu romantic drama written and directed by Neeraja Kona, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in a story about love and choices.