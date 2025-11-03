OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to stream — Maharani Season 4, Squid Game, Frankenstein & more

The second-last month of the year has arrived — and November kicks off with a power-packed lineup of OTT releases across genres. From political thrillers and courtroom dramas to fantasy adventures and emotional family sagas, streaming platforms are set to keep viewers hooked this week. Here’s a round-up of the most-anticipated releases dropping online and in theatres over the next few days.
Story: Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brings a bold reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein. The film follows a scientist who creates life from death — only to reject his creation.
Story: After Article 370, director Aditya Jambhale returns to the Kashmir Valley with a supernatural thriller that promises mystery and high-stakes drama.
Story: Set in early 2000s Mumbai, First Copy dives into a city teeming with ambition, loyalty and power struggles — all wrapped in an edge-of-the-seat crime drama.
Story: Subhash Kapoor’s gripping political drama returns as Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) looks beyond Bihar’s politics for a bigger role. After conquering the chief minister’s chair, her ambitions take a national turn.
Story: This family dramedy explores the chaos that ensues when a patriarch challenges his family to a six-month digital detox — with a crore rupees as the reward.
Story: From Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan comes Pluribus — a genre-defying drama about “the most miserable person on Earth” tasked with saving humanity from too much happiness.
Story: Inspired by one of Britain’s biggest media scandals, The Hack revisits the phone-tapping controversy involving celebrities and News of the World, owned by Rupert Murdoch.
Story: Based on Hideo Okuda’s novel Naomi & Kanako, this Korean thriller follows two women forced into a brutal fight for survival — where killing becomes their only way out.
Story: Nanda Kishore’s fantasy-action epic follows a diamond magnate whose return to his ancestral village stirs up memories of a violent past.
Story: Directed by Suparn S. Verma, Haq is a fictionalised take on the landmark Shah Bano case of the 1980s, which redefined women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.
Story: Noopur Bora’s Marathi coming-of-age drama, set in 2003, follows three teenagers navigating friendship, dreams and the struggles of growing up.
Story: James Vanderbilt’s gripping historical drama revisits the Nuremberg trials through the eyes of a young American soldier and a German psychologist racing to uncover truths about a high-ranking Nazi officer.
