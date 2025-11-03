OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to stream — Maharani Season 4, Squid Game, Frankenstein & more

The second-last month of the year has arrived — and November kicks off with a power-packed lineup of OTT releases across genres. From political thrillers and courtroom dramas to fantasy adventures and emotional family sagas, streaming platforms are set to keep viewers hooked this week. Here’s a round-up of the most-anticipated releases dropping online and in theatres over the next few days.

What’s coming to OTT in November 2025? Get ready for a week full of suspense, drama and big-screen thrill on your favourite streaming platforms.

Frankenstein Story: Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brings a bold reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein. The film follows a scientist who creates life from death — only to reject his creation.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix Baramulla Story: After Article 370, director Aditya Jambhale returns to the Kashmir Valley with a supernatural thriller that promises mystery and high-stakes drama.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix First Copy Season 2 Story: Set in early 2000s Mumbai, First Copy dives into a city teeming with ambition, loyalty and power struggles — all wrapped in an edge-of-the-seat crime drama.

Cast: Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, Nawab Shah

OTT release date: November 5

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player Maharani Season 4 Story: Subhash Kapoor’s gripping political drama returns as Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) looks beyond Bihar’s politics for a bigger role. After conquering the chief minister’s chair, her ambitions take a national turn.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Vipin Sharma, Shardul Bharadwaj, Pramod Pathak

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: SonyLIV Thode Door Thode Paas Story: This family dramedy explores the chaos that ensues when a patriarch challenges his family to a six-month digital detox — with a crore rupees as the reward.

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ayesha Kaduskar

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: ZEE5 Pluribus Story: From Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan comes Pluribus — a genre-defying drama about “the most miserable person on Earth” tasked with saving humanity from too much happiness.

Cast: Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, Samba Schutte

OTT release date: November 7 (first two episodes), new episodes every Friday until December 26

OTT platform: Apple TV+ The Hack Story: Inspired by one of Britain’s biggest media scandals, The Hack revisits the phone-tapping controversy involving celebrities and News of the World, owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Cast: David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play As You Stood By Story: Based on Hideo Okuda’s novel Naomi & Kanako, this Korean thriller follows two women forced into a brutal fight for survival — where killing becomes their only way out.

Cast: Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng

OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix Theatrical Releases Vrushabha Story: Nanda Kishore’s fantasy-action epic follows a diamond magnate whose return to his ancestral village stirs up memories of a violent past.

Cast: Mohanlal, Neha Saxena, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali

Release date: November 6 Haq Story: Directed by Suparn S. Verma, Haq is a fictionalised take on the landmark Shah Bano case of the 1980s, which redefined women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha

Release date: November 7 Teen Paayancha Ghoda Story: Noopur Bora’s Marathi coming-of-age drama, set in 2003, follows three teenagers navigating friendship, dreams and the struggles of growing up.

Cast: Ria Nalavade, Kunal Shukla, Avinash Londhe, Devika Daftardar, Gajanan Paranjape

Release date: November 7 Nuremberg Story: James Vanderbilt’s gripping historical drama revisits the Nuremberg trials through the eyes of a young American soldier and a German psychologist racing to uncover truths about a high-ranking Nazi officer.