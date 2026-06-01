OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series, Korean dramas to watch this week; Brown, Teach You a Lesson, and more

OTT releases for this week: There are a number of new movies and web series to catch up this weekend through various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioStar among others. Let us have a sneak preview into some of the movies/web series that you can watch this week.

Teach You a Lesson Story: Teach You a Lesson is a South Korean action-school drama television series produced and created by Lee Nam-kyu, Kim Da-hee, and Moon Jong-ho, while directed by Hong Jong-chan and featuring stars like Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, and Pyo Ji-hoon. Teach You a Lesson is about an approach to solving the problem of violence in educational institutions.

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Clarkson's Farm S5 Story: Clarkson's Farm Season 5 is directed by Kit Lynch Robinson, Gavin Whitehead, and Will Yapp. In this series, Jeremy Clarkson tries to settle down after experiencing a serious health condition, only to face controversies in government policy, bovine TB restrictions, and much more.

OTT release date: June 3

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The Legend of Vox Machina S4 Story: Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina begins one year after the fall of the Chroma Conclave. Following their hard-fought victory, the members of Vox Machina go their separate ways to focus on their own lives and personal journeys.

However, their time apart is cut short when a powerful ancient evil emerges. As a sinister death cult devoted to "The Whispered One" threatens the future of Exandria, the legendary heroes are forced to reunite. Together, they must confront what may be their most dangerous enemy yet.

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OTT release date: June 3

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The Pyramid Scheme Story: The Pyramid Scheme follows the journey of ordinary people who become entangled in deceptive multi-level marketing and chain-marketing operations. At the centre of the story is an ambitious individual drawn in by promises of easy money, financial freedom and passive income.

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Made in India Story: Inspired by Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book on the rise of Titan, the series chronicles the remarkable journey behind the creation of one of India's most successful and beloved brands.

OTT release date: June 3

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Gullak S5 Story: Gullak, which means "piggy bank" in English, is a slice-of-life family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever.

The series follows the Mishra family — father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their two sons, Annu and Aman — through the small yet relatable moments of middle-class Indian life.

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Narrated by the family's old piggy bank, the show has built a loyal following since its debut in 2019 thanks to its warmth, humour and emotional authenticity.

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Language: Hindi

Brown Story: Set against the shadowy backdrop of Kolkata, Brown is described by its makers as a neo-noir psychological crime thriller. Directed by Delhi Belly and Blackmail filmmaker Abhinay Deo, the series follows Rita Brown, once regarded as one of the city's most capable police officers, who now finds herself disgraced and struggling with alcoholism.

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Cape Fear Story: Cape Fear is an American psychological thriller television miniseries created by Nick Antosca and based on the novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald.

OTT release date: June 4

OTT platform: Apple TV+