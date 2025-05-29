OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; HIT 3, Retro, Criminal Justice Season 4 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar and SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

HIT 3 Plot: HIT The Third Case is the follow-up to Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022). The third film follows the story of SP Arjun Sarkar, a cop who solves a murder mystery.

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Prateik Smita Patil

Genre: Crime thriller

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 29

Criminal Justice Season 4 Plot: Madhav Mishra returns to face his most demanding case yet. Set in a world where every truth is layered and nothing is as it seems, the series plunges viewers into a gripping legal drama filled with emotional and ethical complexity.

Advertisement

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Purab Kohli, Deshna Dugad

Genre: Courtroom drama

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 29

Thudarum Plot: Thudarum follows Shanmugham, affectionately called “Benz” due to his cherished black Ambassador Mark 1 car. A former film stunt assistant turned taxi driver, Benz leads a peaceful life in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. However, his world is turned upside down when his car becomes involved in a police investigation, leading him into a gripping tale of justice and resilience.

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobhana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu

Genre: Crime thriller

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 30

Advertisement

Also Read | One Piece Season 2 release date: Makers drop major hint on web series streaming

KanKhajura Plot: KanKhajura is the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2019 Israeli drama series Magpie. It follows Ashu, a man released early from prison on the condition that he continues working as a police informant.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, Usha Nadkarni

Genre: Crime thriller

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: May 30

Retro Plot: The film revolves around a reformed gangster who is determined to honour a promise to his wife and live a quiet life. However, it is not that easy for him as his past resurfaces, threatening the peace he has fought to build.

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj

Advertisement

Genre: Action comedy

Languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 31

A Complete Unknown Plot: A Complete Unknown explores the early life of iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, focusing on his rise to fame and the cultural shift he brought to the music scene.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning

Genre: Biopic

Original Language: English

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 31

Nine Perfect Strangers Plot: The second season of the critically acclaimed series follows a new set of nine guests who arrive at an elite wellness retreat. At the centre of the story is Masha Dmitrichenko, a charismatic and enigmatic wellness guru who uses unconventional — and sometimes controversial — psychedelic therapy to heal trauma and unlock human potential.

Advertisement

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding, Mark Strong, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, Lucas Englander, Aras Aydın, and Dolly de Leon

Genre: Psychological drama

Original Language: English

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video