OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Mandala Murders, Kannappa, Sarzameen, Maargan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web-series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Netflix, Sun NXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ronth

Story: Ronth is a Malayalam thriller about two very different cops working together during a tough night shift. It shows their troubled bond, personal struggles and a big crisis that changes their lives.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Lakshmi Menon

OTT release date: July 22

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Hitmakers

Story: Hitmakers is a Netflix series following 12 top songwriters crafting hits under pressure for global stars. Set in exotic locations, it reveals the teamwork, tension and drama behind chart-topping music.

Cast: Jenna Andrews, Tommy Brown, Sevyn Streeter

OTT release date: July 24

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Pedro Pascals Freaky Tales OTT release date out

Hunter Season 2

Story: In Hunter Season 2, ACP Vikram’s daughter is kidnapped by a criminal called The Salesman. He chases him across Mumbai and Thailand, facing crime, betrayal and past pain.

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol

OTT release date: July 24

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player

Trigger

Story: Trigger is a 2025 Korean action-thriller set in a gun-free South Korea. Chaos begins when illegal guns spread. A brave cop and a secretive arms dealer clash in a tense, violent hunt.

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Kim Young-kwang, Woo Ji-hyun

OTT release date: July 24

OTT platform: Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2

Story: Thirty years later, Happy Gilmore is retired and focused on helping his daughter, Vienna, join a top ballet school. To pay her fees, he returns to golf, battling rivals, stress and himself.

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Netflix

Kannappa

Story: Kannappa is a Telugu devotional drama about Thinnadu, a tribal hunter who becomes Mahadev’s true devotee. His tough journey, divine encounters and final sacrifice led him to spiritual freedom and moksha.

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maargan

Story: Maargan is a Tamil crime thriller where Mumbai ADGP Dhruv goes to Chennai to solve strange murders by chemical injection. With Shruthi and Kaali, he finds the killer.

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mandala Murders

Story: Mandala Murders is a mythological crime story set in the eerie town of Charandaspur. Detectives Rea and Vikram investigate ritual killings linked to a secret society, old symbols and dark prophecies.

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Netflix

Novocaine

Story: Novocaine is about Nathan, a quiet bank worker in San Diego who cannot feel pain. After a gang in Santa suits robs his bank and kidnaps Sherry, he fights to save her.

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rangeen

Story: Rangeen is a bold comedy-drama about Adarsh, a quiet newspaper editor. After learning about his wife’s affair with a gigolo, he becomes one himself. His journey tests love, ego and self-worth.

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sarzameen

Story: Sarzameen is an action drama set in Kashmir. Colonel Vijay must choose between duty and family when militants kidnap his son. Years later, his son returns, raising painful questions about loyalty and past wounds.

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Also Read | Sarzameen trailer OUT. Fans praise Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Saunkanay Saunkanay 2

Story: Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a Punjabi comedy. Nirmal lives with two fighting wives who are sisters. His mother brings in a third wife, Monica, to stop the drama. This creates even more fun.

Cast: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: Z5

Show Time

Story: Show Time is a Telugu crime thriller about a simple family. Their lives change after they kill an intruder by mistake. They try to hide the truth, but a proud cop follows the clues.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Raja Ravindra

OTT release date: July 25

OTT platform: SunNXT

X&Y

Story: X&Y is a Kannada fantasy drama about an unborn soul sent to Earth for four days. Its goal is to unite its future parents. The story mixes magic, love and deep emotions.

Cast: Atharva Prakash, D Satya Prakash, Brinda Acharya

OTT release date: July 25