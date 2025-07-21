OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Sarzameen, Happy Gilmore 2 & more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar and SonyLIV.

Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Netflix Mandala Murders Plot: Set in the eerie town of Charandaspur, this web series revolves around a series of ritualistic murders marked with strange symbols, which trigger a police investigation. During the 6‑episode thriller, detective Rea Thomas and disgraced ex-cop Vikram Singh will discover that the killings are linked to an ancient secret society obsessed with mandalas and dark prophecies.

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Release date: 25 July

Language: Hindi

Hitmakers Plot: Hitmakers is a high-energy, six‑episode docuseries reality show. It offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at songwriting camps, where 12 elite songwriters and producers gather in luxurious locations like The Bahamas and Mexico.

Their mission: to create hit songs under intense time pressure

Participants: Jenna Andrews, Tommy Brown, Trey Campbell, Ferras, Harv, Nova Wav, Ben Johnson, Stephen Kirk, JHart, Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter, and more

Release date: 24 July

Language: English

Happy Gilmore 2 Plot: In the movie, an ageing hockey-turned-golf legend, Happy Gilmore, is pulled back into the spotlight when his estranged son, a hot-headed amateur, enters the pro golf circuit. Forced to coach him, Happy faces old rivals, new challenges, and a shot at redemption on the green.

Cast: Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Sunny Sandler

Release date: 25 July

Language: English

Trainwreck - P.I. Moms 21 July

Language: English A Normal Woman 24 July

Language: Indonesian The Hunting Wives 21 July

Language: English Critical - Between Life and Death 23 July

Language: English Letters from the Past 23 July

Language: English My Melody & Kuromi 24 July

Language: Japanese | Anime The Sandman Season 2 P2 24 July

Language: English Trigger 25 July

Language: Korean The Winning Try 25 July

Language: English

Amazon Prime Video Rangeen Plot: The web series revolves around a straight-laced husband, who, after discovering his wife's betrayal, dives into the hidden world of paid intimacy as a twisted act of revenge. Clueless and out of his depth, he stumbles through misadventures that mix awkward hilarity with raw self-discovery, forcing him to question his notions of love, manhood, and morality.

Cast: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Rainaail

Release date: 25 July

Language: Hindi

Justice on Trial 21 July

Language: English Tin Soldier 23 July

Language: English Handsome Guys 24 July

Language: Korean Jio Hotstar Sarzameen Plot: Sarzameen is a gripping patriotic thriller set against the intense backdrop of Kashmir. It centres on an army officer who is dedicated to his duty and willing to make personal sacrifices for the nation at all costs, and a son who joins terrorist ranks. This is a chilling father-son showdown in which loyalty to one's country clashes with the bonds of family.

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Release date: 25 July

Language: Hindi