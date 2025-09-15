OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; Ba**ds of Bollywood, Trial S2, Black Rabbit, & more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Story: The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the directorial debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, takes the audience inside the raw and real world of Bollywood. The story follows the journey of an outsider, Aasmaan Singh, who strikes gold in Bollywood and rises to fame. Supporting him at every step is his ordinary family — his uncle Avtar, mother Neeta Singh, and father Rajat Singh — along with his witty and loyal best friend Parvaiz and his sharp, quick-thinking manager Sanya.

Cast: Lakshya, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol + several star-studded debuts

OTT release date: 18 September

OTT platform: Netflix

The Trial Season 2

Story: Kajol, who essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series, is back to tackle new cases and manage a deteriorating marital relationship with her husband, Rajiv Sengupta, after he was arrested for corruption and sex scandal in the first season.

The second season includes Rajiv's entry into politics, which challenges his marital relationship with Noyonika as the opposition tries to resurface his scandal to win the elections. In the end, Noyonika is seen challenging a politician as a mother after her daughter was hospitalised due to their brutal schemes to win elections.

Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Next Gen Chef

Story: Inside the world's most prestigious culinary school, 21 of America's hottest young chefs, under the age of 30, compete in a one-of-a-kind competition.

The Culinary Institute of America has set a rigorous gauntlet of tests to find who is worthy of being crowned the leading chef of the next generation.

OTT release date: 17 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Black Rabbit

Story: This crime-thriller, limited web series, tells the tale of when the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his chaotic brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built.

Cast: Jude Law, Jason Bateman

OTT release date: 18 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Haunted Hotel

Story: This animated web series revolves around a single mother of two who struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Netflix

She Said Maybe

Story: The movie tells the story of Mavi, a German-raised woman who suddenly learns of her Turkish noble heritage and finds herself caught between two worlds: Hamburg and Istanbul, freedom and family, heart and duty. This romcom delivers culture clash, glamour – and a love that could change everything.

Cast: Serkan Çayoglu, Katja Riemann, Cansu Tosun

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Other OTT movies, web series to release this week: 1670 Season 2 (English): 17 September, Netflix

(English): 17 September, Netflix Platonic - Blue Moon Hotel (English): 18 September, Netflix

(English): 18 September, Netflix Billionaires’ Bunker (English): 19 September, Netflix

(English): 19 September, Netflix Matchroom - The Greatest Showmen (English): 17 September, Netflix

(English): 17 September, Netflix Same Day with Someone (English): 18 September, Netflix

(English): 18 September, Netflix The Surfer (English): 19 September, Lionsgate Play

(English): 19 September, Lionsgate Play Gen V Season 2 (English): 17 September, Amazon Prime Video

(English): 17 September, Amazon Prime Video Belén (Spanish): 18 September, Amazon Prime Video

(Spanish): 18 September, Amazon Prime Video House Mates (Tamil): 19 September, Zee5

(Tamil): 19 September, Zee5 Police Police (Tamil): 19 September, JioHotstar

(Tamil): 19 September, JioHotstar Indra (Tamil): 19 September, Sun NXT