OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; F1, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Maareesan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Maa

Story: Maa is a horror film about a family haunted after moving into their ancestral home. The mother uncovers dark secrets from the house’s past while fighting to protect her family.

Cast: Kajol, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: Netflix

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Story: This Tamil romantic family drama is about a married couple. Aagasaveeran, who runs a roadside eatery, falls in love with Perarasi, a graduate. Their marriage faces opposition due to Aagasaveeran’s family’s rowdy past and his lack of education. After marriage, Perarasi faces humiliation and heavy workloads from her in-laws.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maareesan

Story: Maareesan is a slow-burn thriller about Dhayalan, a thief who tries to exploit Velayudham, an Alzheimer’s patient, during a road trip from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai. But, he later learns Velayudham’s secret identity as a vigilante targeting child kidnappers.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: Netflix

Aamar Boss

Story: It tells the story of Animesh Goswami, a 40-year-old publisher. He is distant from his ambitious wife Moushumi who has filed for divorce. His mother, Shubhra, a retired nurse recovering from surgery, feels ignored and restless. She begins helping at his office as a proofreader.

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: ZEE5

Aema

Story: The show tells the story of making Madame Aema, a bold 1980s Korean erotic film. It follows Jeong Hui-ran, a famous actress who loses the lead role for refusing nudity. Shin Joo-ae, a nightclub dancer turned newcomer, takes the role.

Cast: Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: Netflix

Peacemaker Season 2

Story: Peacemaker Season 2 follows Chris Smith, a mercenary obsessed with peace at any cost. He enters an alternate universe where life seems ideal, but he must face painful truths about his identity.

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Story: This South Korean fantasy romance follows Yeon Ji-young, a top French chef who wins a big cooking contest. But, she suddenly time-slips 500 years into the Joseon Dynasty and becomes the royal chef for King Lee Heon, a powerful ruler with a sharp taste for food.

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na

OTT release date: August 23

OTT platform: Netflix

F1: The Movie

Story: Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One legend, is forced back into racing after 30 years. He joins APXGP, a failing team owned by Ruben Cervantes. He partners with rookie Joshua Pearce.

Cast: Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video (rental)

Bigg Boss Season 19

Story: Salman Khan returns with the latest season of Bigg Boss with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Contestants will play in ruling and opposition groups, debating and shifting power.

Cast (as per media reports): Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Seedhe Maut

OTT release date: August 24

OTT platform: JioHotstar

