OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; Inspector Zende, Kammattam, Wednesday S2 Part II, more

A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Sep 2025, 11:09 AM IST
OTT releases this week: Inspector Zende, Wednesday S2 Part II, Queen Mantis S1, Kammattam

Inspector Zende

Story: Inspector Zende is loosely inspired by the real-life arrest of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende. Their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan, Girija Oak, Vaibhav Mangale

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part II

Story: Season 2 picks up with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) navigating a new set of eerie mysteries at Nevermore Academy. The tone is darker, and the secrets deeper. Part 2 of season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger of Part 1. Pop icon Lady Gaga will also make her Wednesday debut as a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy.

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Isaac Ordonez, Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley

OTT release date: 3 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Kammattam

Story: Kammattam, a Malayalam web series, features the story of Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger game is at play.

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev, Jins Bhaskar

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Z5

Love Con Revenge

Story: This true-crime documentary is based on the life of Cecilie Fjellhøy, whose personal experience with a notorious romance fraudster was featured in The Tinder Swindler. She is now collaborating with a private investigator, Brianne Joseph, to investigate romance frauds that have happened with men and women to help other victims reclaim their lives.

Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Queen Mantis Season 1

Story: Queen Mantis is a South Korean crime thriller web series featuring a gripping storyline about a serial killer and her estranged son, who is a detective.

Two episodes of the show will be released per week on Fridays and Saturdays, with the finale airing on September 27. The web series has a total of 8 episodes.

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Jang Dong-yoon, Cho Seong-ha, Lee El

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Other web series to release this week:

  • Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows S1: 1 September, Netflix
  • Countdown - Canelo v Crawford: 4 September, Netflix
  • Pokémon Concierge S1 P2: 4 September, Netflix
  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity S1: 7 September, Netflix
  • Rise And Fall: 6 September, MX Player on Amazon Prime Video

 
 
