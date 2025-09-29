OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online — Madharaasi, Steve, Play Dirty & more

A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT platforms this weekend, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and JioCinema.

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT platforms this weekend, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and JioCinema. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Madharaasi

Story: This Tamil psychological crime-action thriller follows Raghu, a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, a rare psychological condition where he mistakes strangers for lost family members.

His life takes a dramatic turn when NIA officer Premnath ropes him into a high-stakes mission to stop a gun-smuggling syndicate spreading illegal weapons across North India.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal

OTT release date: 1 October

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Play Dirty

Story: The story of this English movie revolves around an expert thief who pulls off the biggest heist of his life. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key

OTT release date: 1 October

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Steve

Story: Steve, an English movie, is a reimagining of Max Porter's bestseller, Shy. It is based on one pivotal day for a headteacher and his students, at a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Little Simz

OTT release date: 3 October

OTT platform: Netflix

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Story: This Tamil web series is based on a career-driven game developer who fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Viviya Santh, Chandini Tamilarasan, Hema

OTT release date: 2 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Dudes Season 1

Story: Four close-knit friends in their 40s do their best to face a new world of modern masculinity, but even their best tends to make things worse.

Cast: Tom Beck, Moritz Fuhrmann, Serkan Kaya, David Rott

OTT release date: 2 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Other OTT movies, web series to release this week:

  • Old Dog, New Tricks (Spanish): 3 October, Netflix
  • The New Force S1 (Swedish): 3 October, Netflix
  • Rurouni Kenshin S2 (Japanese | Anime): 4 October, Netflix
  • Winx Club - The Magic Is Back S1 (English): 2 October, Netflix
  • Genie, Make a Wish S1 (English): 3 October, Netflix
  • Monster - The Ed Gein Story (English): 3 October, Netflix
  • Nightmares of Nature - Cabin in the Woods (English): 30 September, Netflix
  • 13th - Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms (Hindi): 1 October, Sony LIV

