OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; Metro In Dino, Kingdom, Half CA Season 2, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Pati Season 2

Story: Pati Season 2 is a six-episode Polish crime drama, which follows Patrycja “Pati” Cichy after her release from prison. She struggles to rebuild her life in Puck while haunted by her past. Finding work is difficult and she faces constant scrutiny from authorities.

Cast: Aleksandra Adamska, Konrad Eleryk, Natalia Wolska

OTT release date: August 26

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Kingdom

Story: The story follows Constable Surya “Suri” on an undercover mission to a Sri Lankan island. There, he reunites with his lost brother Shiva and faces a gold-smuggling cartel.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana

OTT release date: August 27

OTT platform: Netflix

Half CA Season 2

Story: Half CA Season 2 follows ambitious CA aspirants balancing tough exams, family pressure and personal struggles. It goes deeper into their wins and failures.

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani

OTT release date: August 27

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Story: The web series follows five friends from a slum in Thiruvananthapuram. They dream of gaining power by controlling a temple festival. Their struggle turns chaotic when a ruthless gangster blocks their path.

Cast: Jagadish, Niranj Maniyanpilla, Sanju Sivaram

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Songs of Paradise

Story: Set in Kashmir, Songs of Paradise tells the story of a young singer facing personal loss and cultural barriers. She discovers a long-lost family melody and fights to preserve it.

Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shodha

Story: Shodha is a Kannada psychological thriller web series about a lawyer named Rohit. After an accident, his missing wife Meera suddenly returns. But, he believes she is an imposter. Everyone dismisses his doubts as a brain injury. The six-episode series is set against the eerie backdrop of Madikeri.

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Anusha Ranganath

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: ZEE5

Atomic

Story: Atomic is a fast-paced thriller about Max, a veteran drug smuggler whose life changes when he partners with JJ, a fugitive. Together, they traffic uranium across borders, facing a deadly scientist and a relentless secret agent.

Cast: Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif, Samira Wiley

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium

Love Untangled

Story: Set in 1998, this Korean rom-com follows Park Se-ri, a high school girl insecure about her curly hair. She seeks help from new student Han Yun-seok to win her crush. Their bond grows into first love, laughter, and self-discovery.

Cast: Shin Eun-soo, Gong Myung, Kang Mi-na

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: Netflix

Metro In Dino

Story: Metro… In Dino is a spiritual sequel to Life in a Metro. The Bollywood romance drama follows couples from different generations in a bustling metro city. The film explores heartbreak, hope and second chances.

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: Netflix

Rambo in Love

Story: The story follows an entrepreneur on the verge of bankruptcy who urgently needs money to rescue his failing business. The twist comes when the new investor willing to step in is his ex-girlfriend, whom he had betrayed earlier. Their unresolved past creates friction, comedy and drama.

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sarkeet

Story: Sarkeet is a family drama about a Malayali couple in the UAE. They are raising their son, Jeffron, who has ADHD. Struggling with work and parenting pressures, they meet Ameer. Jeffron’s bond with him transforms their lives.

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol

OTT release date: August 29