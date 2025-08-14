OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; Tehran, Court Kacheri, Saare Jahan Se Accha and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this Independence Day weekend on platforms like Z5, Manorama Max, SonyLIV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Court Kacheri

Story: The series follows Param Mathur, a young lawyer forced to take up his father’s work in a shabby district court. The TVF web series explores his courtroom fights, moral choices, and family pressures within India’s tough legal system.

Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma, Punit Batra

OTT release date: August 12

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Alien: Earth

Story: Set two years before the Alien movie, this sci-fi horror series follows soldiers and a young survivor. After a spacecraft crashes on Earth, they face an alien threat as humans and non-humans clash.

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther

OTT release date: August 13

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians

Story: A 1970s Hindi spy thriller follows an Indian agent’s secret mission to track and disrupt Pakistan’s nuclear plans. It blends espionage, patriotism and dangerous high-stakes operations set against global political tensions.

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra

OTT release date: August 13

OTT platform: Netflix

Love Is Blind UK Season 2

Story: The UK edition’s second season gathers 30 singles seeking true love through pod talks without meeting. Relationships face real-life tests.

Cast: Aanu, Amy, Ashleigh

OTT release date: August 13 (Episodes 1-4)

OTT platform: Netflix

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Story: It’s a Malayalam family comedy-drama where chaos follows Savithri Amma’s death. Relatives arrive for her funeral. Personal motives, traditions and generational tensions spark humour and emotion.

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Mallika Sukumaran

OTT release date: August 14

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Story: It’s a Telugu talk show hosted by Jagapathi Babu. He chats with South film stars, starting with Coolie actor Nagarjuna. Viewers get candid talks, film insights and personal stories for an entertaining experience.

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Nagarjuna (Episode 1)

OTT release date: August 14

OTT platform: Z5

Andhera

Story: Strange events start after a group of people from the city shifts into an old house. They uncover dark secrets while paranormal forces grow stronger.

Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Surveen Chawla

OTT release date: August 14

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tehran

Story: An Indian RAW officer goes on a secret mission to Tehran after the 2012 Israeli embassy bombing in Delhi. He faces danger, moral choices and intense action while protecting India’s interests and preventing conflict.

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa

OTT release date: August 14

OTT platform: Z5

Good Day

Story: This Tamil drama follows one day of unexpected events that change its main characters. Hope, heartbreak and humour force each person to face their choices and accept what destiny brings.

Cast: Prithiviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Kaali Venkat

OTT release date: August 15

OTT platform: SunNXT, OTTplay Premium

Maa

Story: Kajol plays a mother fighting evil forces to save her child. Blending myth with psychological horror, the story shows her courage against dark secrets that threaten to destroy her family.

Cast: Kajol, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Rituraj Singh

OTT release date: August 15 (Unconfirmed, source-based)

OTT platform: Netflix

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Story: The film, inspired by true events, tells the story of Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT worker who returns home and survives sexual assault. Fighting for justice, she faces a top defence lawyer.

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Shruti Ramachandran

OTT release date: August 15

OTT platform: Z5, OTTplay Premium

Night Always Comes

Story: In Portland, Lynette faces eviction with her family. To save her home, she searches all night for $25,000, confronting her past and the city’s crime world. It’s a tense, human story of sacrifice, based on Willy Vlautin's acclaimed novel.

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park

OTT release date: August 15