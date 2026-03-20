OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch over the weekend; The Housemaid, Border 2, Peaky Blinders, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Language: English
Plot: Three lifelong friends' bond shatters when one of them is found murdered. As Detective Ganz investigates, flashbacks expose hidden affairs, betrayals and long-buried secrets.
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Release date: 18 March
Language: Kannada
Plot: In 1980s Karnataka, labourer Rachayya dreams of owning land. But, a feudal landlord won't allow it. When his daughter joins the police, her authority sparks a community uprising.
Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Release date: 19 March
Language: English
Plot: Desperate for a fresh start, Millie takes a housemaid job with the wealthy Winchesters. What seems perfect turns sinister as she uncovers dark secrets. It triggers a high-stakes battle where nobody is who they appear.
Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 19 March
Language: Bengali
Plot: In 1971 Calcutta, carefree jazz club owner Jimmy Roy is reluctantly pulled into espionage by an intelligence officer. His Park Street club becomes a hub for revolutionaries and spies. This happens amid the political upheaval that births Bangladesh.
Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Release date: 19 March
Language: English
Plot: Comedians are locked in a room armed with props, costumes and prepared sets. They have to make their rivals smile.
Cast: Bob Mortimer, David Mitchell, Diane Morgan
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 19 March
Language: English
Plot: Detectives Dulcie and Eddie travel to Darwin to investigate a colleague's death. But, a body part found inside a crocodile derails everything. They hunt an unidentified victim in this tropical, darkly comic mystery.
Cast: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release date: 20 March
Language: Hindi
Plot: Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film depicts the coordinated efforts of India's Army, Navy and Air Force across key battles.
Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: 20 March
Language: Spanish
Plot: Trap artist Kaia and wealthy, restless Nico fall in love despite their vastly different worlds. Their unlikely romance inadvertently ignites a violent gang war. It puts both their lives at serious risk.
Cast: Valentina Zenere, Franco Masini, Tatiana Glikman
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 20 March
Language: Kannada
Plot: In rural Sakleshpur, Karnataka, a young boy named Kundeshi starts finding his family's missing cow. It unfolds deeper tensions of sibling rivalry and favouritism
Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Release date: 20 March
Language: Malayalam
Plot: In late 2000s Kasaragod, two cousins join their uncle's fake passport racket, hoping to escape poverty. But, as a dangerous crime lord tightens his grip and police close in, their survival comes under serious threat.
Cast: Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Release date: 20 March
Language: English
Plot: Set in 1940, a war-weary Tommy Shelby emerges from rural exile when a Nazi-backed counterfeit plot threatens Britain. Returning to Birmingham, he must protect the Shelby legacy while confronting his reckless illegitimate son Duke, who has been running the family business.
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: 20 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Young chef Seetha, deeply devoted to her father, meets a stranger named Abhi on a road trip. After surviving a serious accident, she sets out to thank every stranger who unknowingly saved her life.
Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Prakash Raj
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Release date: 19 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Rationalist Shiva travels to a remote village to investigate mysterious deaths linked to ancient temple treasures. He encounters a malevolent supernatural entity. He must ultimately abandon logic to embrace his destiny in a battle between light and darkness.
Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla Kumar
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Release date: 20 March
Language: English
Plot: Disfigured actor Edward undergoes experimental surgery and reinvents himself as "Guy". But, obsession with his past leads him to audition for a play about his old life. Then, a charismatic man with his former face arrives, triggering a deep identity crisis.
Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: 20 March
Language: Hindi
Plot: In Lucknow, traditional daughter-in-law Kamlesh discovers her sister-in-law is being sexually abused within her own marriage. She breaks her silence and fights for justice.
Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Tinnu Anand
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release date: 20 March
Language: Korean
Plot: BTS reunites after military discharge for a landmark live concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. They’ll debut 14 tracks from their new album, Arirang.
Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: 21 March
Language: Punjabi
Plot: Manmeet wrongly suspects his brother-in-law of having an affair. He launches a misguided mission to save his sister's marriage. His well-meaning meddling causes comic chaos.
Cast: Arya Babbar, Manreet Sran, Prabh Grewal
OTT Platform: Chaupal
Release date: 21 March
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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