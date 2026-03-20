OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch over the weekend; The Housemaid, Border 2, Peaky Blinders, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Imperfect Women

Language: English

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Plot: Three lifelong friends' bond shatters when one of them is found murdered. As Detective Ganz investigates, flashbacks expose hidden affairs, betrayals and long-buried secrets.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release date: 18 March

Landlord

Language: Kannada

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Plot: In 1980s Karnataka, labourer Rachayya dreams of owning land. But, a feudal landlord won't allow it. When his daughter joins the police, her authority sparks a community uprising.

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release date: 19 March

The Housemaid

Language: English

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Plot: Desperate for a fresh start, Millie takes a housemaid job with the wealthy Winchesters. What seems perfect turns sinister as she uncovers dark secrets. It triggers a high-stakes battle where nobody is who they appear.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 March

Jazz City

Language: Bengali

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Plot: In 1971 Calcutta, carefree jazz club owner Jimmy Roy is reluctantly pulled into espionage by an intelligence officer. His Park Street club becomes a hub for revolutionaries and spies. This happens amid the political upheaval that births Bangladesh.

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 19 March

Last One Laughing: Season 2

Language: English

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Plot: Comedians are locked in a room armed with props, costumes and prepared sets. They have to make their rivals smile.

Cast: Bob Mortimer, David Mitchell, Diane Morgan

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 March

Deadloch Season 2

Language: English

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Plot: Detectives Dulcie and Eddie travel to Darwin to investigate a colleague's death. But, a body part found inside a crocodile derails everything. They hunt an unidentified victim in this tropical, darkly comic mystery.

Cast: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release date: 20 March

Border 2

Language: Hindi

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Plot: Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film depicts the coordinated efforts of India's Army, Navy and Air Force across key battles.

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 March

Amor Animal

Language: Spanish

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Plot: Trap artist Kaia and wealthy, restless Nico fall in love despite their vastly different worlds. Their unlikely romance inadvertently ignites a violent gang war. It puts both their lives at serious risk.

Cast: Valentina Zenere, Franco Masini, Tatiana Glikman

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 20 March

Valavaara

Language: Kannada

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Plot: In rural Sakleshpur, Karnataka, a young boy named Kundeshi starts finding his family's missing cow. It unfolds deeper tensions of sibling rivalry and favouritism

Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Release date: 20 March

Kasaragod Embassy

Language: Malayalam

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Plot: In late 2000s Kasaragod, two cousins join their uncle's fake passport racket, hoping to escape poverty. But, as a dangerous crime lord tightens his grip and police close in, their survival comes under serious threat.

Cast: Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release date: 20 March

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Language: English

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Plot: Set in 1940, a war-weary Tommy Shelby emerges from rural exile when a Nazi-backed counterfeit plot threatens Britain. Returning to Birmingham, he must protect the Shelby legacy while confronting his reckless illegitimate son Duke, who has been running the family business.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 March

Seetha Payanam

Language: Telugu

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Plot: Young chef Seetha, deeply devoted to her father, meets a stranger named Abhi on a road trip. After surviving a serious accident, she sets out to thank every stranger who unknowingly saved her life.

Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Prakash Raj

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Release date: 19 March

Jatadhara

Language: Telugu

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Plot: Rationalist Shiva travels to a remote village to investigate mysterious deaths linked to ancient temple treasures. He encounters a malevolent supernatural entity. He must ultimately abandon logic to embrace his destiny in a battle between light and darkness.

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla Kumar

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release date: 20 March

A Different Man

Language: English

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Plot: Disfigured actor Edward undergoes experimental surgery and reinvents himself as "Guy". But, obsession with his past leads him to audition for a play about his old life. Then, a charismatic man with his former face arrives, triggering a deep identity crisis.

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 March

Chiraiya

Language: Hindi

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Plot: In Lucknow, traditional daughter-in-law Kamlesh discovers her sister-in-law is being sexually abused within her own marriage. She breaks her silence and fights for justice.

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Tinnu Anand

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 20 March

BTS: The Comeback Live

Language: Korean

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Plot: BTS reunites after military discharge for a landmark live concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. They’ll debut 14 tracks from their new album, Arirang.

Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 March

Choran Nal Yarian

Language: Punjabi

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Plot: Manmeet wrongly suspects his brother-in-law of having an affair. He launches a misguided mission to save his sister's marriage. His well-meaning meddling causes comic chaos.

Cast: Arya Babbar, Manreet Sran, Prabh Grewal

OTT Platform: Chaupal

Release date: 21 March