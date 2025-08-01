OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Sitaare Zameen Par, Bakaiti, Housefull 5, Thammudu, 3BHK, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Netflix. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Story: The film tells the story of Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach punished with community service after drunk driving. He must train a team of neurodivergent adults.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Gurpal Singh

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: YouTube (Rental)

3BHK

Story: A middle-class family in Chennai tries hard to buy their own house. Vasudevan, his wife Shanthi and their children Prabhu and Aarthi shift between rented homes while battling rising costs. Each gives up personal dreams to save money.

Cast: Siddharth, Devayani, Yogi Babu

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: Simply South

My Oxford Year

Story: Anna De La Vega, a bright American student, goes to Oxford with big career plans. She wants to study hard and return home for a political future. But, things change when she meets Jamie Davenport, a poetry professor with a free-spirited nature.

Cast: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: Netflix

Bakaiti

Story: Bakaiti follows the Kataria family as they face a sudden money problem. Sanjay Kataria rents out a room to help, which causes tension at home. Daughter Naina is forced to share her space with her naughty brother Bharat.

Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: Z5

Thammudu

Story: Jay, a skilled archer, wants to make peace with his sister Jhansi, now an IAS officer. She is probing a deadly factory blast tied to a corrupt man named Azarwal, whose men trap her in a remote village. Jay must fight to save her.

Cast: Nithiin, Laya Gorty, Saurabh Sachdeva

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: Netflix

Twisted Metal Season 2

Story: John Doe and Quiet are forced into a deadly car tournament run by Calypso, who promises the winner any wish. The season focuses on their growing differences, tough choices and a shocking reunion with John’s sister, Dollface.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa

OTT release date: August 1

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Housefull 5

Story: The story takes place at a fancy family get-together in England. Each man has a lookalike, and every love story gets mixed up. Wrong brides, wrong grooms and a hidden fortune create more trouble. One mistake leads to many more, turning the whole reunion into a crazy mess.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh

OTT release date: August 1