OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, Thamma, Emily in Paris 5 & more

Streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse slate of new titles this week, ranging from romance and crime thrillers to returning comfort-watch series. Here is a listicle-format breakdown, with a detailed look at every film and show arriving on OTT between December 16 and December 20.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Release date: 16 December

Platform: Netflix

This romantic drama explores the darker shades of obsession and unreciprocated love. Centred on intense emotions and fractured relationships, the film examines how passion can blur into fixation, leading to consequences that are both emotional and psychological.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film features Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in the main roles.

Heartiley Battery Release date: December 16

Platform: ZEE5

An offbeat, slice-of-life film, Heartiley Battery balances humour with warmth. It follows ordinary characters navigating emotional upheavals, modern relationships and the small moments that define personal connection, making it a light yet meaningful watch.

Thamma Release date: December 16

Platform: Prime Video

Thamma is the fifth installment in the popular Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film weaves a unique, Indian folklore-inspired vampire story centered around a forbidden romance. Khurrana plays Alok Goyal, a journalist who, after a mystical encounter with the Betaal Tadaka (Mandanna), transforms into one of the ancient, blood-drinking creatures.

The narrative centers on their unlikely love and their fight against the tyrannical leader of the Betaals, Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who seeks to break a 75-year-old pact to protect humanity.

Emily in Paris – Season 5 Release date: 18 December

Platform: Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 5 takes the stylish marketing executive on a dramatic detour as she trades croissants for cappuccinos, relocating from the City of Light to the Eternal City.

Following the events of the Season 4 finale, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) steps into her challenging new role as the head of Agence Grateau’s satellite office in Rome, all while pursuing her blossoming romance with charming Italian beau Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Release date: 19 December

Platform: ZEE5

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a Malayalam-language mystery comedy thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring Mammootty as the titular character, Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop who now works as a struggling private detective.

The plot begins with a seemingly mundane task: Dominic's house owner, Madhuri (Viji Venkatesh), finds a lady's purse and asks him to find the owner in exchange for waiving his rent. This simple case, however, quickly escalates when Dominic and his young assistant, Vicky (Gokul Suresh), discover the purse belongs to a missing woman named Pooja. The investigation leads them into a complex web of missing people, murder, and a shocking revelation involving a key character's shifting identity, culminating in a tense, final pursuit of the culprit in the Andaman Islands.

Four More Shots Please! – Season 4 Release date: 19 December

Platform: Prime Video

The popular series returns for its fourth season, continuing to track the lives of four women navigating love, ambition, heartbreak and self-discovery. Known for its unapologetic tone, the new season promises emotional growth alongside familiar chaos.

The cast of Four More Shots Please! Season 4 is anchored by the beloved quartet of leads who return for the final installment of the Emmy-nominated series. Sayani Gupta is back as Damini Rizvi Roy, the ambitious journalist, alongside Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon, the lawyer, Bani J as Umang Singh, the fitness trainer, and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel, the wealthy single child. They are joined once again by key supporting cast members who reprise their roles, including Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee.

Mrs. Deshpande Release date: 19 December

Platform: JioHotstar

Mrs. Deshpande is a highly anticipated psychological thriller series starring Madhuri Dixit, marking a stark departure from her usual glamorous roles. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and an official adaptation of the French series La Mante, the story centers on the titular character, an apparently unassuming housewife who is, in reality, a notorious serial killer now serving a 25-year prison sentence.

The tension begins when a copycat murderer emerges, forcing the police to strike an uneasy alliance with Mrs. Deshpande, who agrees to help catch the new killer on the condition that she only works with her estranged son, who is now a detective.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Release date: 19 December

Platform: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a gripping sequel crime thriller that returns to the dark universe of Inspector Jatil Yadav, played by the formidable Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This time, the diligent, sharp-witted police officer is called to the luxurious yet ominous Bansal mansion to investigate a shocking mass murder where the affluent family has been found brutally slaughtered. As he delves into the case, Jatil uncovers a deepening web of lies, family discord, power manipulation, and long-held grudges, quickly realizing that every surviving family member is a suspect with secrets.

Along with Nawaz, the film features Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, and Revathy.

Roofman Release date: 19 December

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Channing Tatum, is a compelling crime drama that recounts the astonishing true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army veteran turned notorious bank and McDonald's robber.

Tatum delivers a charismatic performance as Manchester, who earned his moniker "Roofman" by breaking into establishments through the ceiling to circumvent security. The film takes an even stranger turn following his 2004 prison escape, depicting his subsequent six months living undetected within the walls of a working Toys "R" Us store, all while maintaining a perilous double life and pursuing a complex romantic relationship.

The Great Indian Kapil Show – Season 4 Release date: 20 December

Platform: Netflix

Kapil Sharma returns with a new season featuring celebrity interviews, comedy sketches and musical segments. Season 4 continues the show’s blend of humour and pop culture, maintaining its position as a weekend comfort favourite.