OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this Valentine weekend; Dhoom Dhaam, Marco, Cobra Kai and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: Rishi and Bobby meet after two years and reconnect. However, Rishi is about to get engaged. The plot follows how his engagement ends, how he and Bobby reunite and whether their marriage lasts or falls apart.
Stars: Nisha Aaliya, Rakesh Agrawal, Cindy Bamrah
Genre: Rom-Com
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: February 11
Plot: A man falls in love with his boss’s daughter and, to win approval for their marriage, asks his friend to pretend to be his father. This leads to a series of funny misunderstandings.
Stars: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Vinay Rai
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 11
Plot: Geralt, a mutant monster hunter, is hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village. He soon discovers an ancient conflict between humans and sea people, which could lead to war between kingdoms.
Stars: Doug Cockle, Christina Wren, Anya Chalotra
Genre: Action/Adventure
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 11
Plot: Maja brings her fiance home, but her traditional parents struggle with cultural differences while dealing with a crisis at their dairy farm.
Stars: Paulina Galazka, Antoni Pawlicki, Lukasz Szczepanowski
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 12
Plot: Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 continues from where Part 2 ended. Karate tournaments have always been central to The Karate Kid franchise, and the Sekai Taikai serves as a perfect setup for the series’ conclusion.
Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler
Genre: Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 13
Plot: Noah, an 18-year-old girl, moves from America to London with her mother and rich stepfather. She meets her stepbrother. Despite trying to resist, they feel drawn to each other. Meanwhile, her estranged father, recently released from prison, secretly tracks her down.
Stars: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy
Genre: Romance, Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 13
Plot: Melo Movie follows Ko Gyeom, a passionate film critic who dreams of watching every movie ever made. He finds comfort in cinema, using it as both an escape and a way to understand life.
Stars: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo-young, Kim Jae-wook
Genre: Rom-Com
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 14
Plot: The Adattu family, known for gold trading in Kerala, faces a sudden crisis. George, the head of the family, searches for the truth and those responsible. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Marco, follows a different path to uncover the same mystery.
Stars: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja
Genre: Action
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: February 14
Plot: After a quick romance, a couple faces the challenges of marriage, which is far from a fairy tale. I-ling, living with her in-laws for three years, considers divorce every week.
Stars: Jasper Liu, Ko Chia-yen, Samantha Shu-Chin Ko
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 14
Plot: On their wedding night, a quirky couple gets caught in a wild chase, escaping goons and the police while searching for Charlie.
Stars: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar
Genre: Action/Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 14