OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this Valentine weekend; Dhoom Dhaam, Marco, Cobra Kai and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Advertisement

Plot: Rishi and Bobby meet after two years and reconnect. However, Rishi is about to get engaged. The plot follows how his engagement ends, how he and Bobby reunite and whether their marriage lasts or falls apart.

Stars: Nisha Aaliya, Rakesh Agrawal, Cindy Bamrah

Genre: Rom-Com

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 11

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Advertisement

Plot: A man falls in love with his boss’s daughter and, to win approval for their marriage, asks his friend to pretend to be his father. This leads to a series of funny misunderstandings.

Stars: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Vinay Rai

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Release Date: February 11

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Advertisement

Plot: Geralt, a mutant monster hunter, is hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village. He soon discovers an ancient conflict between humans and sea people, which could lead to war between kingdoms.

Stars: Doug Cockle, Christina Wren, Anya Chalotra

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 11

Death Before the Wedding

Advertisement

Plot: Maja brings her fiance home, but her traditional parents struggle with cultural differences while dealing with a crisis at their dairy farm.

Stars: Paulina Galazka, Antoni Pawlicki, Lukasz Szczepanowski

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 12

Also Read | As Daaku Maharaaj awaits OTT release, check its box office collection

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

Advertisement

Plot: Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 continues from where Part 2 ended. Karate tournaments have always been central to The Karate Kid franchise, and the Sekai Taikai serves as a perfect setup for the series’ conclusion.

Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler

Genre: Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 13

My Fault: London

Advertisement

Plot: Noah, an 18-year-old girl, moves from America to London with her mother and rich stepfather. She meets her stepbrother. Despite trying to resist, they feel drawn to each other. Meanwhile, her estranged father, recently released from prison, secretly tracks her down.

Stars: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy

Genre: Romance, Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 13

Melo Movie

Advertisement

Plot: Melo Movie follows Ko Gyeom, a passionate film critic who dreams of watching every movie ever made. He finds comfort in cinema, using it as both an escape and a way to understand life.

Stars: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo-young, Kim Jae-wook

Genre: Rom-Com

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 14

Marco

Advertisement

Plot: The Adattu family, known for gold trading in Kerala, faces a sudden crisis. George, the head of the family, searches for the truth and those responsible. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Marco, follows a different path to uncover the same mystery.

Stars: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja

Genre: Action

Release Date: February 14

I Am Married…But!

Advertisement

Plot: After a quick romance, a couple faces the challenges of marriage, which is far from a fairy tale. I-ling, living with her in-laws for three years, considers divorce every week.

Stars: Jasper Liu, Ko Chia-yen, Samantha Shu-Chin Ko

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 14

Dhoom Dhaam

Advertisement

Plot: On their wedding night, a quirky couple gets caught in a wild chase, escaping goons and the police while searching for Charlie.

Stars: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar

Genre: Action/Romance

Platform: Netflix