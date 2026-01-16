OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend - 120 Bahadur, The Rip, Kalamkaval, and more

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? From gripping dramas and light-hearted comedies to high-octane thrillers and compelling documentaries, the latest OTT releases offer something for every taste. Here are some of the most talked-about titles to consider streaming in the coming days.

Taskaree - The Smuggler's Web (Netflix - January 14)

Created by Neeraj Pandey and released on Netflix on January 14, 2026, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a gritty crime thriller that pulls back the curtain on the high-stakes world of the Indian Customs Service at Mumbai International Airport.

he series follows Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), an uncompromising officer who leads an elite team of previously suspended colleagues—including Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar) and Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Sandhu)—to dismantle a sophisticated international syndicate led by the notorious Bada Choudhary (Sharad Kelkar).

Mastiii 4 (ZEE5 - January 16)

Building on one of Bollywood’s biggest adult-comedy franchises, Mastiii 4 returns with its signature blend of slapstick humor, ribald wit, and chaotic energy. The film reunites the iconic trio—played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani—as they find themselves entangled in yet another web of matrimonial mishaps and outrageous misunderstandings.

120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video - January 16)

120 Bahadur is an Indian military action film that pays a powerful tribute to the extraordinary bravery displayed during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. Starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh, the movie chronicles the legendary "last stand" of the 13th Kumaon Regiment's Charlie Company. Faced with overwhelming odds, 120 Indian soldiers fought against thousands of Chinese troops in sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of over 16,000 feet.

Bha Bha Ba (ZEE5 - January 16)

Bha. Bha. Ba is a Malayalam-language action-thriller film, which stands for "Bhayam, Bhakti, Bahumanam" (Fear, Devotion, Respect). The story begins with the kidnapping of the Chief Minister of Kerala, where a common man abducts the CM and asks the public to send in their problems in writing so that the CM can understand them.

Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix - January 16)

Can This Love Be Translated? is a highly anticipated South Korean romantic comedy series that explores the charming and often complicated world of cross-cultural communication. Written by the acclaimed Hong Sisters—the creative minds behind hits like Alchemy of Souls and Hotel Del Luna—the show stars Kim Seon-ho as a brilliant multilingual interpreter and Go Youn-jung as a global superstar.

Hijack Season 2 (Apple TV - January 14)

In Hijack Season 2, Idris Elba returns as the masterful corporate negotiator Sam Nelson, trading the claustrophobic skies for the subterranean tension of the Berlin U-Bahn. Moving the action from a plane to a hijacked underground train, the new season shifts the stakes to a gritty, high-speed urban environment where a routine commute turns into a city-wide crisis.

Following the events of the first season, Sam finds himself back in the line of fire—this time fueled by a personal quest for justice that lands him in the middle of a complex conspiracy.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials (Netflix - January 15)

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is a vibrant, three-part Netflix miniseries that reimpoints the Queen of Crime’s 1929 novel for a modern streaming audience. Released in January 2026, the series is a spirited "mass" period thriller led by BAFTA Rising Star Mia McKenna-Bruce as the "fizzingly inquisitive" Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent. Set in 1925, the story kicks off at the grand estate of Chimneys, where a practical joke involving eight alarm clocks takes a lethal turn, drawing Bundle into a dangerous web involving a clandestine society and international secrets.

Kalamkaval (SonyLIV - January 16)

Kalamkaval is a chilling crime thriller that has redefined the "mass" hero image of Mollywood legend Mammootty. Released in late 2025 and directed by Jithin K. Jose, the film is a dark, psychological dive into the mind of a methodical predator, loosely inspired by the infamous real-life "Cyanide Mohan" case. Moving away from his traditional protagonist roles, Mammootty delivers a haunting performance as Stanley Das, a seemingly ordinary man—and serving policeman—who leads a dual life as a serial killer targeting vulnerable women.

The Rip (Netflix - January 16)

The Rip is a propulsive Netflix crime thriller that reunites long-time friends and collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in a gritty, high-stakes exploration of greed and betrayal. Directed by Joe Carnahan (Narc, The Grey), the film follows a specialized tactical narcotics team in Miami—led by Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Affleck)—who stumble upon a staggering $20 million hidden in the attic of a derelict stash house. What begins as a routine "rip" quickly devolves into a claustrophobic pressure cooker as the team, including standout supporting turns by Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor, begins to fracture under the weight of suspicion and the allure of the cash.