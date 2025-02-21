OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Daaku Maharaaj, Zero Day, Reacher Season 3, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The White Lotus Season 3

Plot: Zion, son of Maui White Lotus spa manager Belinda, starts meditating in Ko Samui, Thailand. Gunfire interrupts him, and while searching for his mother, he stumbles upon a dead body in a stream.

Stars: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 17

American Murder: Gabby Petito

Plot: This three-part docuseries explores the death of 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito, who began a four-month road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie on July 2, 2021, documenting their “van life” journey.

Stars: Nichole Schmidt, Jim Schmidt, Joe Petito

Genre: Documentary/Travel

Release Date: February 17

Court of Gold

Plot: It follows US, France, Serbia and Canada’s basketball teams as they pursued Olympic glory in Paris. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, the series captures their journey.

Stars: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama

Genre: Animation

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 18

Win or Lose

Plot: Win or Lose follows a group of kids on a softball team, each with unique struggles. Laurie wants to hit the ball, Frank regrets losing his girlfriend. It is Pixar’s first original TV show.

Stars: Chanel Stewart, Will Forte, Jo Firestone

Genre: Documentary/Sports

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 19

Oops! Ab Kya?

Plot: A young woman’s life takes an unexpected turn when she’s accidentally inseminated with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. The show blends humour and emotion, highlighting life’s unpredictability in a relatable and engaging way.

Stars: Shweta Basu Prasad, Vanshika Taparia, Amy Aela

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 20

Zero Day

Plot: The series is a conspiracy thriller involving top US officials. Speaker Richard Dreyer and Monica Kidder scheme against the government for their personal gain.

Stars: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 20

Reacher Season 3

Plot: Jack Reacher, a former military investigator, travels solving crimes. In Season 3, he goes undercover to expose a smuggling ring endangering a DEA informant’s life.

Stars: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy

Genre: Thriller/Action

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 20

Daaku Maharaaj

Plot: A daring robber fights to survive, clashes with powerful foes and struggles to carve his own territory, aiming to become a “king without a kingdom”.

Stars: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 21

Crime Beat

Plot: It follows rookie reporter Abhishek Sinha as he investigates Delhi mafia don Binny Chaudhary’s mysterious death, uncovering the dangers of crime journalism and the hidden truths of the underworld.

Stars: Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: ZEE5