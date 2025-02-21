OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Daaku Maharaaj, Zero Day, Reacher Season 3, more

A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST
A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The White Lotus Season 3

Plot: Zion, son of Maui White Lotus spa manager Belinda, starts meditating in Ko Samui, Thailand. Gunfire interrupts him, and while searching for his mother, he stumbles upon a dead body in a stream.

Stars: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 17

American Murder: Gabby Petito

Plot: This three-part docuseries explores the death of 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito, who began a four-month road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie on July 2, 2021, documenting their “van life” journey.

Stars: Nichole Schmidt, Jim Schmidt, Joe Petito

Genre: Documentary/Travel

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 17

Court of Gold

Plot: It follows US, France, Serbia and Canada’s basketball teams as they pursued Olympic glory in Paris. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, the series captures their journey.

Stars: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama

Genre: Animation

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 18

Win or Lose

Plot: Win or Lose follows a group of kids on a softball team, each with unique struggles. Laurie wants to hit the ball, Frank regrets losing his girlfriend. It is Pixar’s first original TV show.

Stars: Chanel Stewart, Will Forte, Jo Firestone

Genre: Documentary/Sports

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 19

Oops! Ab Kya?

Plot: A young woman’s life takes an unexpected turn when she’s accidentally inseminated with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. The show blends humour and emotion, highlighting life’s unpredictability in a relatable and engaging way.

Stars: Shweta Basu Prasad, Vanshika Taparia, Amy Aela

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 20

Zero Day

Plot: The series is a conspiracy thriller involving top US officials. Speaker Richard Dreyer and Monica Kidder scheme against the government for their personal gain.

Stars: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 20

Reacher Season 3

Plot: Jack Reacher, a former military investigator, travels solving crimes. In Season 3, he goes undercover to expose a smuggling ring endangering a DEA informant’s life.

Stars: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy

Genre: Thriller/Action

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 20

Daaku Maharaaj

Plot: A daring robber fights to survive, clashes with powerful foes and struggles to carve his own territory, aiming to become a “king without a kingdom”.

Stars: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 21

Crime Beat

Plot: It follows rookie reporter Abhishek Sinha as he investigates Delhi mafia don Binny Chaudhary’s mysterious death, uncovering the dangers of crime journalism and the hidden truths of the underworld.

Stars: Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 21

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST
