OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Dupahiya, Picture This, Nadaaniyan and more

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Dupahiya (left), Picture This (Centre), Nadaaniyan (right)

OTT releases this week: Several new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Dupahiya

Plot: This brand-new series revolves around Dhadakpur, also known as the Belgium of Bihar, and its upcoming silver jubilee of being crime-free. However, the town’s pride is put at risk when a wedding gift – a spanking new motorcycle – never seen before in the small town- gets stolen a week before the wedding.

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Sparsh Shrivastava

When and where to watch: March 7, Amazon Prime Video

The Waking of a Nation

Plot: A historical drama series explores the events surrounding the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The narrative delves into the quest for justice and the complexities of colonial India.

Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, and Sahil Mehta

When and where to watch: March 7, SonyLIV

Picture This

Plot: The rom-com is about Pia, who runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend, Jay, and her heartfelt and hilarious quest for love after a spiritual guru predicts that she will meet her soulmate among her next five dates.

Cast: Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Sindhu Vee

When and where to watch: March 6, Amazon Prime

Be Happy

Plot: Directed by renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza, this star-studded dance-drama is all about the journey of a single father and his talented daughter, who wants to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. However, an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi

When and where to watch: March 14, Amazon Prime Video

Nadaaniyan

Plot: According to its official description, Nadaaniyan is a tale of “when a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Archana Puran Singh and Meezaan Jafri

When and where to watch: March 7, Netflix

Rekhachithram

Plot: This Malayalam mystery crime thriller follows a determined police officer, who rejoins the force after a gambling scandal and sets out on a mission to solve a complicated murder case that has been long unsolved.

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan and Mammootty

When and where to watch: March 7, SonyLIV

 

