OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend- Gustaakh Ishq, Cheekatilo, Steal and more

OTT releases this week: The line between theatres and streaming continues to blur. Missed a big-screen release? Chances are it will land on an OTT platform within weeks. For viewers, that means more choice — and more clutter. This week’s slate is a mixed bag of prestige TV, Indian originals, reality show returns and a few theatrical heavyweights.

Here’s a curated look at what’s arriving on OTT — and in cinemas — between 19 January and 25 January 2026. OTT Releases This Week A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 19 January

The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel adapts George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. Set decades before the original series, it follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Aegon Targaryen, offering a smaller-scale but character-driven entry into Westeros.

Gustaakh Ishq Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 23 January

Directed by Vibhu Puri, this romantic drama stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. The story centres on a man learning poetry from a mentor — only to fall for his daughter, complicating art, desire and loyalty.

Cheekatilo Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 23 January

Sobhita Dhulipala leads this Telugu thriller as a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster who begins tracking a serial killer. The film leans into investigative tension rather than jump scares.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 23 January

Created by Arunabh Kumar, this series dramatizes the pressure cooker environment behind India’s space missions, focusing on engineers grappling with failure after Chandrayaan-2 and the push to redeem themselves.

Steal Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 January

A reluctant office worker finds himself dragged into a high-stakes heist in this English-language series starring Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Finding Her Edge Platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 January

A coming-of-age sports drama set in the world of competitive figure skating, the series explores ambition, family expectations and the cost of chasing perfection.

Star Search Platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January

The classic American talent hunt returns, hosted by Anthony Anderson, with Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen on the judging panel.

Theatrical Releases This Week Marty Supreme Release date: 23 January This week’s biggest theatrical draw is Marty Supreme, starring Golden Globe winner Timothée Chalamet. Positioned as a prestige sports drama, the film is expected to anchor the week’s box office conversation.

Other Hollywood releases include Mercy, Primate and The History of Sound.