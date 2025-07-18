OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kuberaa, Special Ops Season 2, The Bhootnii, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web-series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Story: Belly starts her junior year of college still dating Jeremiah. Meanwhile, Conrad is training to be a doctor. Trust issues arise after Jeremiah’s spring break behaviour. Conrad returns, bringing back old feelings.

Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavel Casalegno

OTT release date: July 16

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Story: Vir Das’s Netflix show Fool Volume talks about silence and self-doubt. He shares how losing his voice before filming changed the show. Through humour, Das encourages embracing foolishness and enjoying happiness, even after tough times. He also highlights the difference between inner and outer voices.

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: Netflix

Kuberaa

Story: Kuberaa is a crime drama about a kind beggar from Tirupati. He unknowingly gets trapped in a plot involving a secret oil reserve in the Bay of Bengal. Businessman Neeraj and ex-CBI officer Deepak use beggars for illegal deals. Deva escapes when he learns the truth.

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Special Ops Season 2

Story: Special Ops Season 2 moves from terrorism to cyber warfare and AI threats. The story begins with the kidnapping of Dr. Piyush, a top scientist, and the murder of a senior officer. Sudheer, a cyber expert, plans a big attack on India’s UPI system. RAW agent Himmat Singh and his team race to stop him.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Tahir Raj Bhasin

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Untamed

Story: Untamed is about a park special agent. He investigates a murder in Yosemite National Park. A woman’s body falls from El Capitan. At first, it looks like an accident. But, it turns out that she was already dead and had been shot before the fall. The clues suggest she was hunted.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neil, Lily Santiago

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhairavam

Story: Bhairavam is a Telugu action drama. It’s a remake of the Tamil film Garudan. The story follows three childhood friends. Their strong bond is shaken when a corrupt minister targets temple funds.

Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Aditi Shankar, Nara Rohith

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: Z5

Also Read | Mission Impossible Final Reckoning OTT release date: Expected timeline

The Bhootnii

Story: The story is set in St. Vincent College, Delhi. A legend says praying at the “Virgin Tree” on Valentine’s Day helps singles find love. But, the tree has a dark secret.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouny Roy

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: Z5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

Story: Season 3 starts right after the Season 2 cliffhanger. The USS Enterprise is attacked by Gorn ships near a Federation colony. Captain Pike must choose between retreating and rescuing the captured crew.

Cast: Martin Quinn, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun

OTT release date: July 18

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sattamum Neethiyum

Story: The Tamil web series follows Sundaramoorthy. The shy lawyer witnesses a father setting himself on fire outside the court while protesting his daughter’s abduction. Moved by the act, Sundaramoorthy bravely takes up the case.

Cast: Saravanan, Namritha Mv, Shanmugham

OTT release date: July 18