OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend; Odela 2, The Royals, Gram Chikitsalay and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and ZEE5. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Odela 2

Plot: After serial killer Tirupati is killed by his wife, his soul returns as an evil spirit and haunts newlywed brides in Odela village. The villagers seek help from Bhairavi, a powerful Naga Sadhu and Lord Shiva devotee. She fights Tirupati’s spirit using rituals and divine energy.

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha

Genre: Supernatural thriller

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 8

Forever

Plot: Inspired by a 1975 novel, Forever tells the touching love story of two Black teens, Keisha and Justin. They discover themselves and each other while experiencing love for the first time.

Cast: Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone, Karen Pittman

Genre: Romance/Drama

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 8

Good Bad Ugly

Plot: Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil action film. It shows a former gangster trying to live peacefully with his family. But, he returns to violence after his son is jailed.

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das

Genre: Action/Adventure

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 8

Gram Chikitsalay

Plot: A kind doctor visits a village and finds both innocence and clever tricks. A fake doctor is already popular there. Through his experiences, the real doctor learns important life lessons.

Cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 9

The Diplomat

Plot: The Diplomat follows a US ambassador in the UK handling a crisis. It shows her tough marriage, global politics, and a big twist. The threat comes from inside the UK government.

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Genre: Political Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 9

The Royals

Plot: Set in the old Motibagh palace in Rajasthan, The Royals tells the story of the fictional Morpur royal family. After the King dies, they try to fix their money problems and save their legacy.

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman

Genre: Drama/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 9

Nonnas

Plot: After his dear mother passes away, a man decides to honour her memory by opening an Italian restaurant. Here, real grandmothers cook and share their homemade recipes.

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco

Genre: Comedy

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 9

A Deadly American Marriage

Plot: Jason Corbett’s death is under question after a shocking 911 call and violent crime scene. His family remembers him and reveals hidden truths behind what seemed like a perfect life.

Cast: Terri J. Vaugh, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman

Genre: Documentary

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 9

Bad Influence

Plot: This Spanish web series is about a young man with a troubled past who becomes the bodyguard of a rich teen girl. As danger from a stalker grows, they fall in love.

Cast: Alberto Olmo, Eléa Rochera, Enrique Arce

Genre: Romance/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 9

Bohurupi

Plot: This Bengali film follows Bikram, a commerce graduate wrongly jailed for murder. Beaten and humiliated, he turns into a master thief, trained by a criminal in jail. He commits 22 robberies in 3 years using clever disguises.

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty

Genre: Crime/Thriller

OTT release: ZEE5