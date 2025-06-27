OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend; Panchayat, Squid Game 3, Raid 2 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Z5. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Raid 2

Plot: Honest income-tax officer Amay Patnaik, known for his daring raids, is transferred to Bhoj, Madhya Pradesh, for his 75th raid on corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai. Suspended during the raid, Amay returns later with his team’s support.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Supriya Pathak

Genre: Crime/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: June 24

Panchayat Season 4

Plot: As elections approach in Phulera, rival camps led by Pradhan and Bhushan engage in mind games, smear tactics and power struggles. Tensions rise from sabotage and emotional manipulation to family insults and power cuts. Both sides try hard to appear strong before the final vote.

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 24

Squid Game Season 3

Plot: The viral South Korean web series returns for one last time. In this season, Seong Gi-hun and other players struggle to survive dangerous games with deadly results. In-ho welcomes the rich VIPs watching the games. His brother Jun-ho secretly searches for the hidden island. But, Jun-ho doesn’t know that someone close to him might be a traitor.

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon

Genre: Survival thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: June 27

Mistry

Plot: The web series follows Armaan Mistry, a smart but unusual detective with OCD. Suspended from Mumbai Police for unknown reasons, he still solves cases secretly. The web series slowly reveals the real reason behind his sudden suspension from duty.

Cast: Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania

Genre: Crime/Drama

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: June 27

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Plot: Set in the 1980s, the village of Viraatapalem suffers from a strange curse. Every bride dies on her wedding day. Because of this, no one has been married for years. When brave police constable Meena is posted there, she starts digging into the mystery.

Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara

Genre: Supernatural/Thriller (Telugu)

OTT release: Z5

Release Date: June 27

Bibhishon

Plot: Sub-Inspector Bidhan Sen investigates strange cases in Birbhum: a theft, a missing person and a headless body. As he digs deeper, he finds the killer is someone he trusted.

Cast: Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Amit Saha

Genre: Crime/Thriller (Bengali)

OTT release: Z5