OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend; Test, A Real Pain, Karma, Kingston and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web-series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Pulse

Pulse follows Dr Danielle Simms, suddenly promoted to Chief Resident at a busy Miami trauma centre. She must lead a resident team, handle tough emergencies and face personal struggles, all in the fast-paced, high-pressure world of the ER.

Stars: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Chelsea Muirhead

Genre: Drama

OTT release on Netflix

Release Date: April 3

A Real Pain

A Real Pain is a comedy-drama about two cousins, David and Benjamin, who join a Jewish heritage tour in Poland to honour their grandmother. Their clashing personalities, anxious vs carefree, turn the emotional journey into a chaotic, tension-filled experience.

Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Will Sharpe, Kieran Culkin (Won Best Supporting Actor at Oscar 2025 for the movie)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release on JioHotstar

Release Date: April 3

Karma

Karma follows four strangers: a witness, a troubled doctor, a man shaken by a sudden event and another burdened by debt. They find their lives unexpectedly connected. As fate weaves them together, they struggle with personal challenges under the weight of something they cannot escape.

Stars: Gong Seung-yeon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Hee-joon

Genre: Thriller

OTT release on Netflix

Release Date: April 4

Chamak: The Conclusion

Chamak: The Conclusion follows Kaala as he investigates his father’s murder. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series uncovers dark family secrets and faces strong opposition from Pratap and Guru Deol. Kaala’s fight for justice grows intense and dangerous.

Stars: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Gippy Grewal, Isha Talwar

Genre: Crime/Thriller

OTT release on SonyLIV

Release Date: April 4

Adrishyam: Season 2

Adrishyam Season 2 follows Bharat Intelligence Agency officers Ravi and Parvati, who work undercover on national security missions. The story explores their secret lives, their commitment to duty, and the struggle to balance their personal and professional identities.

Stars: Eijaz Khan, Pooja Gor, Divyanka Tripathi

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

OTT release on SonyLIV

Release Date: April 4

Kingston

Tamil movie Kingston follows a 1982 paranormal event that curses the sea near Thoovathor. Years later, brave smuggler Kingston and his friends sail into the haunted waters, hoping to break the curse and save their troubled village from despair.

Stars: G. V. Prakash, Divyabharathi, Sabumon Abdusamad

Genre: Adventure/Thriller

OTT release on ZEE5

Release Date: April 4

Test

Test is a Tamil sports drama about a scientist, his wife and a star cricketer whose lives change during an India-Pakistan match. As tensions rise on and off the field, unexpected challenges force them to make life-altering choices.

Stars: Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, Siddharth

Genre: Drama/Sports

OTT release on Netflix