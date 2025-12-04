OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend; Thamma, Troll 2, The Girlfriend and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Troll 2

Language: Norwegian (English Subtitles)

Plot: A deadly troll emerges in Norway and begins destroying everything in its path. Palaeontologist Nora Tidemann, adviser Andreas Isaksen and Major Kristoffer Holm reunite with new allies to stop the monster’s rampage.

Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 1 December

Matt Rife: Unwrapped

Language: English

Plot: Matt Rife dives into Christmas themes with cheeky humour. He cracks bold jokes about Santa and plays a crowd game where he places people on a ‘Naughty or Nice’ list.

Cast: Matt Rife

Genre: Standup Comedy

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 2 December

Thamma

Language: Hindi

Plot: Alok loves Taadaka and brings her home, where they face rising tensions with his father. Yakshasan escapes and hunts Taadaka to regain power. A twist turns Alok into a betaal. Together, they confront dark forces to stop the ancient threat.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genre: Horror-Comedy, Fantasy

OTT release: Prime Video (Rent)

Release Date: 2 December

The Abandons

Language: English

Plot: Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the tale follows the powerful Van Ness family as they clash with The Abandons. The standoff triggers brutal conflict, forbidden love, betrayal and a harsh fight for survival against wealth and control.

Cast: Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson

Genre: Western Drama

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 4 December

The Girlfriend

Language: Tamil

Plot: The story follows Bhooma Devi, a shy literature student who falls for Vikram, only to face his possessiveness and hidden rage. As emotional control replaces love, Bhooma slowly wakes up to the abuse.

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

Genre: Romantic Drama, Psychological

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 5 December

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

Language: Tamil

Plot: The web series unfolds in a small town, following a young girl’s disappearance after a suspected assault. Bhaskar, a retired cop, hides key truths to protect his ill grandson. Her mother searches desperately while Constable Gautham pursues the case.

Cast: Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

Genre: Thriller, Crime

OTT release: SonyLIV

Release Date: 5 December

Dies Irae

Language: Malayalam

Plot: The story follows Rohan Shankar, an Indo-American architect whose life changes after dancer Kani’s suicide. Strange hauntings push him to seek help from exorcist Madhu Potti.

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, Sushmitha Bhat

Genre: Horror, Thriller

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 5 December

Stephen

Language: Tamil

Plot: The story follows Stephen Jebaraj, a calm serial killer suspect who admits to nine murders after fake auditions. However, he refuses any legal help, as a police officer and psychiatrist uncover his traumatic past and question whether he is a true killer or a pawn in something darker.

Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat

Genre: Crime Thriller, Psychological

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 5 December

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

Language: English

Plot: The nine-episode web series tracks Mr Wolf and his crew. They try to rise in the criminal underworld and improve their rank on the news channel’s Worst of the Worst list. Since the team is still new, their heists often turn into chaotic scenes.

Cast: Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos

Genre: Animation, Comedy

OTT release: Netflix